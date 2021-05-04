Surgical Robotics Market – Growth, Trends, Covid-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2019 – 2027)

Several development of user friendly and technologically developed robotic platforms to capture need gap is one of the major factor driving the market growth. For instance, Senhance Surgical Robotic System a U.S. based company has received Japanese approval for its TransEnterix‘s Senhance robot-assisted surgery device for several procedures. However, the majority of surgeons are unaware of the use of robotics in healthcare, and mechanical failures associated with surgeries are likely to restrain the market.

The global Surgical Robotics market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. These companies are known to make hefty investments in research and development projects. Also, they control a considerable portion of the overall market share, thus limiting the entry of new players into the sector. The global Surgical Robotics market report studies the prudent tactics undertaken by the leading Surgical Robotics market players, such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and joint ventures.

The global Surgical Robotics market study covers the current COVID-19 scenario that has turned the global business sphere upside down. The coronavirus has resulted in a major economic downturn worldwide, while also adversely impacting the growth of this industrial sector. The pandemic has brought about drastic changes in market conditions. The Surgical Robotics report offers the latest coverage of the massive impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the worldwide Surgical Robotics industry. The globally-disrupting incidence has impacted nearly every aspect of this business domain.

Key players in the Surgical Robotics market include Medrobotics, Procept BioRobotics, Verb Surgical, DePuy Synthes, BrainLab, Titan Medical, Zimmer Biomet, Globus Medical, Auris Health, TransEnterix, Globus Medical, CMR Surgical, Getinge, Blue Belt Technologies, and ELMED Medical, among others.

It offers a lucid picture of current trends in the global market, with an unbiased perspective of the leading Surgical Robotics market players, key regions/countries, end-use industries, and various product types. To be updated, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the currently unfolding coronavirus pandemic on the Surgical Robotics industry. The pandemic began in late 2019 and hit the world in early 2020, disrupting the normal lives and affecting every segment of the world. The report covers the impact of the pandemic on the Surgical Robotics market and its key segment.

