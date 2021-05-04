Synthetic Blood Substitutes Market Report 2027 by Global Key Players, Types, Applications, Countries, Size, Forecast to 2027

The shortage of human blood for transfusion is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth. Every year, more than 4.5 million people in America receive transfusions, owing to a surgical operation or a traumatic injury and the count of patients needing a transfusion is surpassing the number of donors. According to the Pacific Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute, there is an acute shortfall of human blood availability for healthcare purposes. It is estimated that about 33.0% of Americans in their lifetime would receive transfusion in critical life-threatening condition.

The global Synthetic Blood Substitutes market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. These companies are known to make hefty investments in research and development projects. Also, they control a considerable portion of the overall market share, thus limiting the entry of new players into the sector. The global Synthetic Blood Substitutes market report studies the prudent tactics undertaken by the leading Synthetic Blood Substitutes market players, such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and joint ventures.

The global Synthetic Blood Substitutes market study covers the current COVID-19 scenario that has turned the global business sphere upside down. The coronavirus has resulted in a major economic downturn worldwide, while also adversely impacting the growth of this industrial sector. The pandemic has brought about drastic changes in market conditions. The Synthetic Blood Substitutes report offers the latest coverage of the massive impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the worldwide Synthetic Blood Substitutes industry. The globally-disrupting incidence has impacted nearly every aspect of this business domain.

Key participants include Hemarina, Sagart Corporation, FLUORO2 Therapeutics, Biopure Corporation, Alpha Therapeutic Corporation, KaloCyte, Baxter, Green Cross Corporation, North Field Laboratories, and Alliance Pharmaceutical Corporation, among others.

It offers a lucid picture of current trends in the global market, with an unbiased perspective of the leading Synthetic Blood Substitutes market players, key regions/countries, end-use industries, and various product types. To be updated, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the currently unfolding coronavirus pandemic on the Synthetic Blood Substitutes industry. The pandemic began in late 2019 and hit the world in early 2020, disrupting the normal lives and affecting every segment of the world. The report covers the impact of the pandemic on the Synthetic Blood Substitutes market and its key segment.

