Chocolate Couverture Market is owing to rising preference of customers to explore destinations in large food and Beverages Industry

Chocolate couverture is high-quality chocolate with extra cocoa butter, which imparts glossy texture, and is used to cover sweets and cakes. Couverture chocolate bars contain cocoa solids, cocoa butter, sugar, and other basic chocolate bar ingredients. The major change is with the texture of cocoa that is ground to a finer texture than regular chocolates and contains more cocoa butter. Various forms of chocolate coverture are available in the market such as slabs, blocks, and discs, which serve different purposes.

Different countries have precise standards for couverture chocolate states such as a minimum of 35% cocoa solids, 31% cocoa butter, and some other standards by the food regulation authorities. The processing or tempering of couverture chocolate is the most important step, as it involves careful selection of crystals of cocoa butter, which results in the perfect texture of the chocolate. Chocolate couverture is used by hotels, cafes, and other food preparation as filing and glazing agents.

Barry Callebaut, The Margaret River Fudge Factory, Struben Couverture Chocolate Factory, Cocoa Processing Company Limited (CPC), Chocolats Marionnettes, Scharffen Berger, Amano, Felchlin, Guittard, Lindt, Valrhona, and El Rey

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis

There has been a high demand for chocolate couverture before the pandemic due to high uses by hotels and food shops. However, due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, governments implemented stringent lockdown across major countries. This, in turn, led to shut down of hotels & restaurants.

The chocolate lucrative manufacturers, confectionaries, and bakeries are not getting the supply periodically, as the factories are shut due to the unavailability of raw materials and labor for the processing units.

Owing to the lockdown implemented across various countries, national and international transport have been hampered, which has significantly impacted the supply chain of numerous industries across the globe, thereby increasing the supply–demand gap.

Thus, insufficiency in raw material supply is expected to hamper the production rate of chocolate couverture, which negatively impact the market growth.

Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers, and Impact Analysis

The fast-moving economies of various developing countries, rise in disposable income, and consumption of premium quality chocolates have boosted the market growth. Moreover, increase in application of chocolate coverture in the food & beverage industry and rise in use in hotels & restaurants for making cuisines look appetizing are the factors driving the growth of the global chocolate couverture market. However, major constraint of the market is health awareness among consumers leading to limited consumption of chocolates. Contrarily, positive effects on the consumption of cocoa-based food products boosts the chocolate couverture market growth.

Surge in usage in the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries

There has been a change significant in demand of chocolate couverture from the food & beverage industry to the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industry in recent years. The demand for dietary supplements and flavored nutrition-based drinks has made companies to use chocolate couverture in their products as an active flavoring & texturing agent. Market leaders have been engaged in frequent product launch with different ingredients and maintain the zero-sugar level to ensure healthy snacks & dietary supplements for the consumers. Also, there has been a rising demand for customized and personalized, theme-based chocolates, which has created a demand for chocolate couverture in the global market.

Regional insights

Asia-Pacific is one of the poetical markets for chocolate couverture, due to the rapid population growth, urbanization, emerging economies leading to change in lifestyle, and food habits creating demand for luxury & premium foods. European countries such as Turkey and Poland having the highest number of food processing units have boosted the demand for chocolate couverture from countries. Both the regions will witness significant growth shortly due to the rising population and demand from the millennials and a large number of food processing industries available.

