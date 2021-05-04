Asia-Pacific Region to Witness Significant Growth in Eyewear Market ; Market Players Modify Strategies to Bolster Sales | Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, ” Asia-Pacific Eyewear Market” The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

Asia-Pacific Eyewear Market Report, published by Allied Market Research, forecasts that the APAC market is expected to garner $40 billion by 2020, registering a CAGR of 13.5% during the period 2015-2020. In 2014, China held the highest revenue share, accounting for 39.3% of the total Asia Pacific eyewear market revenue.

The product type segment of the Asia-Pacific eyewear market is categorized into prescription glasses, sunglasses and contact lenses. In 2014, the prescription glasses segment dominated the Asia-Pacific eyewear market followed by sunglasses, which constituted 28.5% market share, owing to rising adoption of premium and international eyewear brands. However, growing usage of cosmetics and prescribed contact lenses is fuelling the growth of contact lenses segment in Asia-Pacific.

Cosmetic lenses have experienced a high demand among consumers as they are instrumental in augmenting the overall aesthetic appearance and appeal of an individual. The contact lenses segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Key Findings of Asia-Pacific Eyewear Market: The Asia-Pacific eyewear market is anticipated to demonstrate a notable growth during the projected period (2015 – 2020) owing to rising disposable income and ageing population

Among the different product types, contact lenses segment is expected to observe the highest CAGR of 19.6% during the forecast period

The retail segment would dominate the revenue share in mode of sale segment during 2015-2020

China was the highest revenue-producing region, accounting for 39.3% share of the total revenue in 2014 Manufacturers covered in this report are: Luxottica Group S.p.A

Essilor International S.A

Safilo Group S.p.A

GrandVision

Marcolin S.p.A

Johnson & Johnson, Inc.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.

Prada S.p.A

Hoya Corporation

Carl Zeiss AG