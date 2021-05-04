Global Single-Cell Sequencing Market demand with COVID-19 recovery analysis 2021 better delivery process to boost market growth by 2027

Increased investment in the R&D activities by the companies in the single-cell sequencing industry crucial in driving the growth of the market. For instance, 10X Genomics, a leading biotech firm engaged in the design and production of tech for genome sequencing, reported that its R&D expenditures rose to USD 22.2 million in the third quarter 0f 2019 from USD 11.1 million in 2018 during the same period, fueled by increased funding in workforce hiring, infrastructure development, and supplies.

The global Single-Cell Sequencing market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. These companies are known to make hefty investments in research and development projects. Also, they control a considerable portion of the overall market share, thus limiting the entry of new players into the sector. The global Single-Cell Sequencing market report studies the prudent tactics undertaken by the leading Single-Cell Sequencing market players, such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and joint ventures.

The global Single-Cell Sequencing market study covers the current COVID-19 scenario that has turned the global business sphere upside down. The coronavirus has resulted in a major economic downturn worldwide, while also adversely impacting the growth of this industrial sector. The pandemic has brought about drastic changes in market conditions. The Single-Cell Sequencing report offers the latest coverage of the massive impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the worldwide Single-Cell Sequencing industry. The globally-disrupting incidence has impacted nearly every aspect of this business domain.

Key participants include Illumina, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Fludigim, Bio-Rad, Becton, Dickinson, and Company, Qiagen, F Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., BGI, 10X Genomics Inc., Oxford Nanopore Technologies, among others.

To be updated, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the currently unfolding coronavirus pandemic on the Single-Cell Sequencing industry. The pandemic began in late 2019 and hit the world in early 2020, disrupting the normal lives and affecting every segment of the world. The report covers the impact of the pandemic on the Single-Cell Sequencing market and its key segment.

Geographical Terrain of the Global Single-Cell Sequencing Market:

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the U.K, Russia, and Italy)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

