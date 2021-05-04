Point of Care Testing Market Research Report Forecast to 2027 – Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

The Glucose Monitoring Products segment dominated the market with a share of 28.5% in 2019 due to the growing occurrence of diabetes and an increase in the number of glucose monitoring products. Also, the increasing prevalence of cancer globally contributes to the growth of the Tumor/Cancer Marker Testing Product.

The global Point of Care Testing market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. These companies are known to make hefty investments in research and development projects. Also, they control a considerable portion of the overall market share, thus limiting the entry of new players into the sector. The global Point of Care Testing market report studies the prudent tactics undertaken by the leading Point of Care Testing market players, such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and joint ventures.

To Get This Report At A Profitable Rate: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/101

The global Point of Care Testing market study covers the current COVID-19 scenario that has turned the global business sphere upside down. The coronavirus has resulted in a major economic downturn worldwide, while also adversely impacting the growth of this industrial sector. The pandemic has brought about drastic changes in market conditions. The Point of Care Testing report offers the latest coverage of the massive impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the worldwide Point of Care Testing industry. The globally-disrupting incidence has impacted nearly every aspect of this business domain.

Key participants include Abbott Laboratories, Chembio Diagnostics, Siemens, Roche Diagnostics, Danaher Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Qiagen, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Nova Biomedical, and Quidel Corporation, among others.

It offers a lucid picture of current trends in the global market, with an unbiased perspective of the leading Point of Care Testing market players, key regions/countries, end-use industries, and various product types. To be updated, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the currently unfolding coronavirus pandemic on the Point of Care Testing industry. The pandemic began in late 2019 and hit the world in early 2020, disrupting the normal lives and affecting every segment of the world. The report covers the impact of the pandemic on the Point of Care Testing market and its key segment.

Geographical Terrain of the Global Point of Care Testing Market:

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the U.K, Russia, and Italy)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Global Point of Care Testing Market Report – Table of Contents:

Report Overview

1 Research Scope

2 Key Point of Care Testing market segments

3 Target players

4 Market analysis by type

5 Market analysis by application

6 Key learning objectives

7 Report timeline

Global Growth Trends

1 Global Point of Care Testing market size

2 Latest trends of the Point of Care Testing market by region

3 Key corporate trends

CONTINUE..!!