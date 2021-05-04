Quantum Cascade Laser Market – Growth, Trends, Covid-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2019 – 2027)

Quantum cascade laser finds abundant applications in the development of advanced innovative healthcare equipment. QCL infrared spectroscopic imaging is used to identify tissue in real-time. This is particularly helpful in liver biopsy. QCL is also used to develop a device for breath analysis. The market technology is also used in the trace-gas analysis for explosives detection, industrial process control, and environmental monitoring, among others.

The global Quantum Cascade Laser market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. These companies are known to make hefty investments in research and development projects. Also, they control a considerable portion of the overall market share, thus limiting the entry of new players into the sector. The global Quantum Cascade Laser market report studies the prudent tactics undertaken by the leading Quantum Cascade Laser market players, such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and joint ventures.

The global Quantum Cascade Laser market study covers the current COVID-19 scenario that has turned the global business sphere upside down. The coronavirus has resulted in a major economic downturn worldwide, while also adversely impacting the growth of this industrial sector.

Key participants include Wavelength Electronics, Inc., Thorlabs, Inc., Block MEMS, Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., Mirsense, Alpes Lasers SA, Akela Laser Corporation, Nanoplus Nanosystems and Technologies GmbH, Emerson Electric Corporation, and Adtech Optics., among others.

The report covers the impact of the pandemic on the Quantum Cascade Laser market and its key segment.

