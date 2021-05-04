2021 Latest Report on Recurrent Atrial Fibrillation Market Size, Demand Status | Global Industry Segment Analysis, Growing Status of Key Players

The prevalence of AFib ranges between 2.7 million and 6.1 million in the U.S. alone and is estimated to reach 12.1 million by the year 2030, according to the statistics of the Center for Disease Control. Similar incidence rates are observed in other regions as well, indicating potential growth in the target industry.

The global Recurrent Atrial Fibrillation market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. These companies are known to make hefty investments in research and development projects. Also, they control a considerable portion of the overall market share, thus limiting the entry of new players into the sector. The global Recurrent Atrial Fibrillation market report studies the prudent tactics undertaken by the leading Recurrent Atrial Fibrillation market players, such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and joint ventures.

The global Recurrent Atrial Fibrillation market study covers the current COVID-19 scenario that has turned the global business sphere upside down. The coronavirus has resulted in a major economic downturn worldwide, while also adversely impacting the growth of this industrial sector. The pandemic has brought about drastic changes in market conditions. The Recurrent Atrial Fibrillation report offers the latest coverage of the massive impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the worldwide Recurrent Atrial Fibrillation industry. The globally-disrupting incidence has impacted nearly every aspect of this business domain.

Key participants contributing significant Recurrent Atrial Fibrillation market shares in the industry growth includes Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic Plc, Abbott Laboratories, Microport Scientific Corporation, Atricure Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, St. Jude Medical, Inc., Siemens AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Daiichi Sankyo, and GlaxoSmithKline.

It offers a lucid picture of current trends in the global market, with an unbiased perspective of the leading Recurrent Atrial Fibrillation market players, key regions/countries, end-use industries, and various product types. To be updated, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the currently unfolding coronavirus pandemic on the Recurrent Atrial Fibrillation industry. The pandemic began in late 2019 and hit the world in early 2020, disrupting the normal lives and affecting every segment of the world. The report covers the impact of the pandemic on the Recurrent Atrial Fibrillation market and its key segment.

Geographical Terrain of the Global Recurrent Atrial Fibrillation Market:

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the U.K, Russia, and Italy)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

