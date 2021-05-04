2021 Latest Report on Precision Agriculture Market Size, Demand Status | Global Industry Segment Analysis, Growing Status of Key Players

Another factor contributing to the growth of the market is the extensive use of drones and aircraft for precision agriculture operations. Drones have emerged as an excellent alternative to the traditional surveying & data gathering methods in agricultural operations. By using drones for crop monitoring, farm owners can significantly lower their production costs and reduce required man-hours and work-load.

The global Precision Agriculture market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. These companies are known to make hefty investments in research and development projects. Also, they control a considerable portion of the overall market share, thus limiting the entry of new players into the sector. The global Precision Agriculture market report studies the prudent tactics undertaken by the leading Precision Agriculture market players, such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and joint ventures.

The global Precision Agriculture market study covers the current COVID-19 scenario that has turned the global business sphere upside down. The coronavirus has resulted in a major economic downturn worldwide, while also adversely impacting the growth of this industrial sector. The pandemic has brought about drastic changes in market conditions. The Precision Agriculture report offers the latest coverage of the massive impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the worldwide Precision Agriculture industry. The globally-disrupting incidence has impacted nearly every aspect of this business domain.

Key participants include AG Leader Technology, Deere & Company, Trimble, AGCO Corporation, Raven Industries, AgJunction, SST Development Group, Cropmetrics, Dickey-john Corporation, Topcon Positioning Systems, among others.

It offers a lucid picture of current trends in the global market, with an unbiased perspective of the leading Precision Agriculture market players, key regions/countries, end-use industries, and various product types. To be updated, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the currently unfolding coronavirus pandemic on the Precision Agriculture industry. The pandemic began in late 2019 and hit the world in early 2020, disrupting the normal lives and affecting every segment of the world. The report covers the impact of the pandemic on the Precision Agriculture market and its key segment.

Geographical Terrain of the Global Precision Agriculture Market:

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the U.K, Russia, and Italy)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

