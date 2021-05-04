Sonobuoy Sonar System Market to Reflect Impressive Growth Rate by 2027

Sonobuoy Sonar System Market Outlook – 2027

The global sonobuoy sonar system market is experiencing a significant growth due to increasing demand for sonar systems in naval forces for anti-submarine capabilities. Sonobuoy is an expendable buoy sonar system that is ejected from aircraft or ships conducting anti-submarine warfare or underwater acoustic research. Sonobuoys are ejected from aircraft in canisters and deploy upon water impact. An inflatable surface float with a radio transmitter remains on the surface for communication with the aircraft, while one or more hydrophone sensors and stabilizing equipment descend below the surface to a selected depth. The buoy relays acoustic information from its hydrophone using radio frequency to operators on board the aircraft or ship.

Request Sample Report at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/9553

COVID-19 scenario analysis:

Government has imposed lockdown to slow the spread of COVID-19 causing the sonar system manufacturers to halt manufacturing processes.

Ship builders are facing operational issues in ship construction and sonar system installation due to government decision to enforce lockdown in the wake of COVID-19.

Naval forces are forced to delay on-going military projects involving sonar system installation & upgradation, due to lack of workforce caused by the travel advisory issued by governments globally.

Sonar system manufacturers are witnessing disruption in supply chain of components and raw materials required for the development & testing of sonar system.

Maritime trade activities such as oil trade, are also on a standstill due to decline in demand. Government imposed travel restrictions due to COVID-19 pandemic has affected the maritime tourism activities as well.

Interested to Procure The Data? Inquire here at –

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/9553

Top impacting factors: market scenario analysis, trends, drivers and impact analysis

Surge in maritime tourism activities, increase in demand for seaborne trade activities, and rise in adoption of anti-submarine warfare systems are the factors that drive the global sonobuoy sonar system market. However, marine life hazard due to sonar usage hinder the market growth. On the contrary, growing military naval fleets, research & development in sensor technology, and developments in artificial intelligence present new pathways in the industry.

The global sonobuoy sonar system market trends are as follows:

Rise in adoption of anti-submarine warfare systems

Erapsco, a joint venture between Ultra Electronics (defense system manufacturer based in Middlesex, UK) and Sparton (defense contractor headquartered in Illinois, US), has received 204.6 million USD delivery order to manufacture underwater sonar systems for the US Navy. The Ultra Electronics and Sparton businesses will receive sonobuoy production subcontracts amounting to 101.7 million USD and 102.9 million USD, respectively. The award underscores the venture’s efforts to deliver technology platforms to support the Navy’s anti-submarine warfare mission. Further, the production work will take place at manufacturing facilities in Columbia City, Ind., and DeLeon Springs, Fla., through March 2022. Moreover, UUVs play crucial role in naval warfare due to its capabilities such as mine sweeping, intelligence gathering, surveillance, reconnaissance, and submarine combat. For instance, in 2019, US Navy awarded Boeing a 43 million USD contract to develop Orca extra-large unmanned underwater vehicles (XLUUVs). Orca is a long range autonomous reconfigurable UUV capable of payload delivery. Boeing has partnered with Huntington Ingalls Industries (Americas largest military shipbuilding company headquartered in Virginia, US) to test, fabricate, and deliver Orca class UUVs. Such rise in adoption anti-submarine warfare systems is expected to boost the sonar system market.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business at –

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/9553

Key benefits of the report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global sonobuoy sonar system industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global sonobuoy sonar system market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global sonobuoy sonar system market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed global sonobuoy sonar system market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

About Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

[email protected]

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on | Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn |