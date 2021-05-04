Thai Cuisine Market Major Key players ! Le Du, Re Haan, Paste, Sorn, 80/20, SanehJaan, Nahm, Blue Elephant, Khao, Sra Bua by Kin Kin, Sri Tart, etc.

Thai cuisine is the national cuisine of Thailand. Traditional Thai cuisine is categorized into four types- tom (boiled dishes), yam (spicy salads), tam (pounded foods) and, gaeng (curries). Thai food has a blend of sweet, salty, sour, and bitter flavors mix together. The Thai platter can be plain or fancy and it varies from region to region.

The cuisine is influenced by Chinese dishes, Indian cuisine and other cuisines from surrounding countries. Therefore, huge variants are available in this cuisine due to the diversity of social and cultural groups. Rice and noodles, seafood, vegetables, fruits, meat, and poultry are the staples of Thai cuisine.

Mostly street food is found in the form of food stalls across Thailand including both small and large cities. Local shops advertise their Thai cuisine in every possible manner, ranging from banging the utensils, to shouting out the exotic ingredient names that they use for making their dishes. Thai cuisine constitutes certain health benefits as they are prepared from natural additives, form a balanced diet, and are incorporated with medicinal herbs and spices.

Market scope and structure analysis:

Report Metric Details Market size available for years 2020–2027 Base year considered 2019 Forecast period 2021–2027 Forecast units Value ($US) Segments covered Type, Application and Region Regions covered North America (U.S. and Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA (Middle East, Brazil, Mexico, and rest of LAMEA) Companies covered Le Du, Re Haan, Paste, Sorn, 80/20, SanehJaan, Nahm, Blue Elephant, Khao, Sra Bua by Kin Kin, Sri Tart, etc.

COVID-19 ScenarioAnalysis:

The restaurant sector is battling to survive the pandemic situation, as all the restaurants have been shut amid the lockdown regulation. Thailand’s food supply has been disrupted due to the COVID-19 situation, which is hampering the productivity of local food including both agricultural and processed food. The shutdown of production and shortage of manpower has affected the sales and revenue of the Thai cuisine market. The widespread coronavirus has affected the harvesting in the agricultural sector and its production in Thailand. The global supply chain of ready-to-eat Thai food has also been affected, which is ultimately leading to the failure of delivering Thai foods to the market.

Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers AndImpact Analysis

Rising income and growth of urbanization have made consumers shift their focus on healthy eating for their wellbeing. The inclination has increased toward the functional food with enhanced palatability. Therefore, the Thai cuisine market is now emphasizing on serving plant-based or personalized meals to the customers. The globalization of the Thai cuisine market also promotes Thai tourism. Restaurants across the globe that offers Thai cuisine has also made sure that people who dine there also experience the feeling of eating in Thailand. These restaurants in different countries project the Thai culture through paintings, Buddha pictures, pictures of people, and places in Thailand. Staffs serving food in these restaurants also wear Thai attire to give a vibe of being in Thailand.

New product launches to flourish the market

A dual-branded restaurant in the Thai food market is emerging where two reputed restaurants merged their menus to provide variety to the customers and quick services in one location. Some of the key players of such dual-brand operations are the green Burrito and Carl’s Junior, Togos and Baskin Robbins, and others. The Thai government is also launching various projects for promoting Thai cuisine globally. The objective of this project is to increase the number of Thai restaurants across the globe that will not only help in generating foreign income but would also add value to the agricultural and food sector.

The surge in popularity of Thai cuisine

Thai fruits and vegetables are considered to be highly nutritious. Traditional Thai dishes consist of fresh herbs and ingredients in it which is considered beneficial for health. As per the Thai tradition, a diet should be of rice, vegetables, and fish providing protein content which ultimately creates a healthy eating experience. Thai cuisine is appreciated globally as it is marketed as the healthiest meal. Thai restaurants globally serve many non-Thai customers. These restaurants hire experienced Thai cooks to establish the real taste of authentic Thai cuisine. In the year 2017, seven Thai dishes were listed on “World’s 50 Best Foods”, which was an online poll of 35,000 people conducted by CNN Travel.

