2021 Latest Report on Intelligent Transportation System Market Size, Demand Status | Acquisition, Size Estimation, New Investment Opportunities and Statistics by Emergen Research

The advanced traffic management system held the largest market share in the ITS market. This is due to the growing traffic congestion on roads and an increase in the affordability of vehicles. The availability of favorable deals by the automotive manufacturers and changing lifestyle will lead to traffic congestion. This is expected to foster the segment’s demand.

The global Intelligent Transportation System market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. These companies are known to make hefty investments in research and development projects. Also, they control a considerable portion of the overall market share, thus limiting the entry of new players into the sector. The global Intelligent Transportation System market report studies the prudent tactics undertaken by the leading Intelligent Transportation System market players, such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and joint ventures.

The global Intelligent Transportation System market study covers the current COVID-19 scenario that has turned the global business sphere upside down. The coronavirus has resulted in a major economic downturn worldwide, while also adversely impacting the growth of this industrial sector. The pandemic has brought about drastic changes in market conditions. The Intelligent Transportation System report offers the latest coverage of the massive impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the worldwide Intelligent Transportation System industry. The globally-disrupting incidence has impacted nearly every aspect of this business domain.

Key participants include Thales Group, Garmin, Siemens, Tomtom International BV, Flir Systems, Inc., Q-Free, Cisco Systems, Efkon GMBH, Indra Sistemas, S.A., and Denso Corporation, among others.

It offers a lucid picture of current trends in the global market, with an unbiased perspective of the leading Intelligent Transportation System market players, key regions/countries, end-use industries, and various product types. To be updated, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the currently unfolding coronavirus pandemic on the Intelligent Transportation System industry. The pandemic began in late 2019 and hit the world in early 2020, disrupting the normal lives and affecting every segment of the world. The report covers the impact of the pandemic on the Intelligent Transportation System market and its key segment.

Geographical Terrain of the Global Intelligent Transportation System Market:

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the U.K, Russia, and Italy)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

