Mammography System Market Research Report by Product – Global Forecast to 2027 – Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

Growing technological advancements and increased investments in the diagnosis of breast imaging are causative of the rapid growth of the mammography system market. Hologic’s Intelligent 2-D imaging technology and Clarity HD high-resolution 3-D imaging received premarket approval (PMA) from the U.S. FDA (Food and Drug Administration) and are obtainable on the 3Dimensions breast tomosynthesis system. With these advancements, the breast imaging system offers higher resolution 3-D breast images for radiologists, improved workflow for technologists, and a better mammography experience with low-dose alternatives for patients.

The global Mammography System market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. These companies are known to make hefty investments in research and development projects. Also, they control a considerable portion of the overall market share, thus limiting the entry of new players into the sector. The global Mammography System market report studies the prudent tactics undertaken by the leading Mammography System market players, such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and joint ventures.

The global Mammography System market study covers the current COVID-19 scenario that has turned the global business sphere upside down. The coronavirus has resulted in a major economic downturn worldwide, while also adversely impacting the growth of this industrial sector. The pandemic has brought about drastic changes in market conditions. The Mammography System report offers the latest coverage of the massive impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the worldwide Mammography System industry. The globally-disrupting incidence has impacted nearly every aspect of this business domain.

Key participants include Hologic, Siemens Healthineers, Metaltronica, Philips Healthcare, Fujifilm, Mindray Medical International Limited, Planmed Oy, GE Healthcare, and IMS Sri, among others.

It offers a lucid picture of current trends in the global market, with an unbiased perspective of the leading Mammography System market players, key regions/countries, end-use industries, and various product types. To be updated, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the currently unfolding coronavirus pandemic on the Mammography System industry. The pandemic began in late 2019 and hit the world in early 2020, disrupting the normal lives and affecting every segment of the world. The report covers the impact of the pandemic on the Mammography System market and its key segment.

Geographical Terrain of the Global Mammography System Market:

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the U.K, Russia, and Italy)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

