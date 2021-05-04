Global Advanced Power MOSFET Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Advanced Power MOSFET market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Advanced Power MOSFET, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Advanced Power MOSFET market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Advanced Power MOSFET companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

SiC

GaN

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Automotive

Aerospace

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Infineon Technologies

Power Integration

ON Semiconductor

Toshiba

STMicroelectronics

Renesas Electronics

Littelfuse

Vishay

Microchip Technology

Nexperia

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Advanced Power MOSFET consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Advanced Power MOSFET market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Advanced Power MOSFET manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Advanced Power MOSFET with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Advanced Power MOSFET submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Advanced Power MOSFET Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Advanced Power MOSFET Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Advanced Power MOSFET Segment by Type

2.2.1 SiC

2.2.2 GaN

2.3 Advanced Power MOSFET Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Advanced Power MOSFET Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Advanced Power MOSFET Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Advanced Power MOSFET Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Advanced Power MOSFET Segment by Application

2.4.1 Automotive

2.4.2 Aerospace

2.5 Advanced Power MOSFET Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Advanced Power MOSFET Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Advanced Power MOSFET Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Advanced Power MOSFET Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

…continued

