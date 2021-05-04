Global Coupled Inductor Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

According to this study, over the next five years the Coupled Inductor market will register a 1.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 424.1 million by 2025, from $ 403.6 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Coupled Inductor business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Coupled Inductor market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Coupled Inductor, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Coupled Inductor market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Coupled Inductor companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Multilayer Type

Wire-winding Type

Thin-film Type

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Industrial

Automotive

Telecommunications

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

TDK CORPORATION

VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY

ABB(Cooper Industries)

Wurth Elektronik Group

MURATA MANUFACTURING CO. LTD

DELTA ELECTRONICS, INC.

Pulse Electronics Corporation.

AVX CORPORATION

TAIYO YUDEN CO., LTD.

Ice Components, Inc.

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Coupled Inductor consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Coupled Inductor market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Coupled Inductor manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Coupled Inductor with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Coupled Inductor submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Coupled Inductor Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Coupled Inductor Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Coupled Inductor Segment by Type

2.2.1 Multilayer Type

2.2.2 Wire-winding Type

2.2.3 Thin-film Type

2.2.4 Others

2.3 Coupled Inductor Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Coupled Inductor Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Coupled Inductor Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Coupled Inductor Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Coupled Inductor Segment by Application

2.4.1 Industrial

2.4.2 Automotive

2.4.3 Telecommunications

2.4.4 Others

2.5 Coupled Inductor Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Coupled Inductor Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Coupled Inductor Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Coupled Inductor Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Coupled Inductor by Company

3.1 Global Coupled Inductor Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Coupled Inductor Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Coupled Inductor Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Coupled Inductor Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Coupled Inductor Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Coupled Inductor Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Coupled Inductor Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Coupled Inductor Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Coupled Inductor Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Coupled Inductor Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Coupled Inductor by Regions

Continued…

