Global NAND Flash Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

According to this study, over the next five years the NAND Flash market will register a 22.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 33240 million by 2025, from $ 14610 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in NAND Flash business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of NAND Flash market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the NAND Flash, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the NAND Flash market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by NAND Flash companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

MLC NAND

TLC NAND

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Consumer Electronics

SSD

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Samsung Electronics

Toshiba/SanDisk

Micron Technology

Intel Corporation

SK Hynix Semiconductor

…

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global NAND Flash consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of NAND Flash market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global NAND Flash manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the NAND Flash with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of NAND Flash submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global NAND Flash Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 NAND Flash Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 NAND Flash Segment by Type

2.2.1 MLC NAND

2.2.2 TLC NAND

2.3 NAND Flash Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global NAND Flash Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global NAND Flash Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global NAND Flash Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 NAND Flash Segment by Application

2.4.1 Consumer Electronics

2.4.2 SSD

2.5 NAND Flash Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global NAND Flash Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global NAND Flash Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global NAND Flash by Company

3.1 Global NAND Flash Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global NAND Flash Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global NAND Flash Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global NAND Flash Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global NAND Flash Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global NAND Flash Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global NAND Flash Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global NAND Flash Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global NAND Flash Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players NAND Flash Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

