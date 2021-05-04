Global Electronic Components Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

According to this study, over the next five years the Electronic Components market will register a 4.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 486510 million by 2025, from $ 402310 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Electronic Components business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Electronic Components market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Electronic Components, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Electronic Components market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Electronic Components companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Active components

Passive components

Electromechanical

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Automotive

Communications and Computing

Lighting

Industrial

Medical

Security Application

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Texas Instruments

Infineon Technologies

Murata

STMicroelectronics

NXP Semiconductors

ABB

Amphenol

Kyocera

ON Semiconductor

Omron

Qorvo

Vectron

Nippon Mektron

Samsung Electro-Mechanics

Molex

Analog Devices, Inc.

Skyworks

Vishay

TDK Corporation

Yageo

Microchip

KEMET

Panasonic Corporation

Nippon Chemi-Con

Eaton Corp.

TE Connectivity Ltd.

Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd.

Littelfuse

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Electronic Components market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Electronic Components market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Electronic Components players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Electronic Components with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Electronic Components submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Electronic Components Market Size 2015-2025

2.1.2 Electronic Components Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Electronic Components Segment by Type

2.2.1 Active components

Passive components

2.2.3 Electromechanical

2.3 Electronic Components Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Electronic Components Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Electronic Components Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Electronic Components Segment by Application

2.4.1 Automotive

2.4.2 Communications and Computing

2.4.3 Lighting

2.4.4 Industrial

2.4.5 Medical

2.4.6 Security Application

2.4.7 Others

2.5 Electronic Components Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Electronic Components Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Electronic Components Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

3 Global Electronic Components by Players

3.1 Global Electronic Components Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Electronic Components Market Size by Players (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Electronic Components Market Size Market Share by Players (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Electronic Components Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Electronic Components by Regions

4.1 Electronic Components Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Electronic Components Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Electronic Components Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Electronic Components Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Electronic Components Market Size Growth

Continued…

