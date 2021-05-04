Global Flex LED Strip Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

According to this study, over the next five years the Flex LED Strip market will register a 11.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 1019.6 million by 2025, from $ 649.6 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Flex LED Strip business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Flex LED Strip market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Flex LED Strip, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Flex LED Strip market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Flex LED Strip companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

3528

5050

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Low Voltage

High Voltage

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

OML Technology

Jesco Lighting

Jiasheng Lighting

Philips

Forge Europa

Osram

NVC Lighting

Sidon Lighting

Opple

Optek Electronics

Ledtronics

FSL

PAK

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Flex LED Strip consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Flex LED Strip market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Flex LED Strip manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Flex LED Strip with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Flex LED Strip submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Flex LED Strip Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Flex LED Strip Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Flex LED Strip Segment by Type

2.2.1 3528

2.2.2 5050

2.2.3 Others

2.3 Flex LED Strip Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Flex LED Strip Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Flex LED Strip Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Flex LED Strip Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Flex LED Strip Segment by Application

2.4.1 Low Voltage

2.4.2 High Voltage

Continued…

