Global Piezoelectric Elements Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

According to this study, over the next five years the Piezoelectric Elements market will register a 7.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 738.4 million by 2025, from $ 549.3 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Piezoelectric Elements business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Piezoelectric Elements market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Piezoelectric Elements, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Piezoelectric Elements market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Piezoelectric Elements companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Lead Zinc Titanates (PZT)-based

Lead Magnesium Niobate (PMN)-based

Other

The segment of PZT-based holds a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 72%.

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Industrial & Manufacturing

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Medical

Military

Other

The industrial and manufacturing segment accounted for the largest share of 36% of the piezoelectric device market in 2018.

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

KYOCERA

TDK Corporation

Johnson Matthey

Harris

Fuji Ceramics Corporation

PI Ceramic GmbH

TRS Technologies, Inc

Piezo Technologies

Meggitt Sensing

CTS Corporation

MSI Tranducers

Sparkler Ceramics

Piezo Kinetics

Weifang Jude Electronic

APC International

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Piezoelectric Elements consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Piezoelectric Elements market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Piezoelectric Elements manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Piezoelectric Elements with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Piezoelectric Elements submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Piezoelectric Elements Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Piezoelectric Elements Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Piezoelectric Elements Segment by Type

2.2.1 Lead Zinc Titanates (PZT)-based

2.2.2 Lead Magnesium Niobate (PMN)-based

2.2.3 Other

2.3 Piezoelectric Elements Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Piezoelectric Elements Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Piezoelectric Elements Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Piezoelectric Elements Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Piezoelectric Elements Segment by Application

2.4.1 Industrial & Manufacturing

2.4.2 Automotive

2.4.3 Consumer Electronics

2.4.4 Medical

2.4.5 Military

2.4.6 Other

2.5 Piezoelectric Elements Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Piezoelectric Elements Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Piezoelectric Elements Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Piezoelectric Elements Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Piezoelectric Elements by Company

3.1 Global Piezoelectric Elements Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Piezoelectric Elements Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Piezoelectric Elements Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Piezoelectric Elements Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Piezoelectric Elements Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Piezoelectric Elements Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Piezoelectric Elements Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Piezoelectric Elements Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Piezoelectric Elements Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Piezoelectric Elements Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Piezoelectric Elements by Regions

Continued…

