Global Gate Bipolar Transistors STATCOM Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

According to this study, over the next five years the Gate Bipolar Transistors STATCOM market will register a 5.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 714.9 million by 2025, from $ 581.6 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Gate Bipolar Transistors STATCOM business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Gate Bipolar Transistors STATCOM market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Gate Bipolar Transistors STATCOM, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Gate Bipolar Transistors STATCOM market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Gate Bipolar Transistors STATCOM companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Low Voltage STATCOM

High Voltage STATCOM

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Renewable Energy

Electric Utilities

Industrial and Manufacturing

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

ABB

Ingeteam

Siemens

Hitachi

Mitsubishi Electric

Rongxin

Sieyuan Electric

S&C Electric

AMSC

GE

Comsys AB

Merus Power

Beijing In-power Electric Co., Ltd

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Gate Bipolar Transistors STATCOM market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Gate Bipolar Transistors STATCOM market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Gate Bipolar Transistors STATCOM players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Gate Bipolar Transistors STATCOM with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Gate Bipolar Transistors STATCOM submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Gate Bipolar Transistors STATCOM Market Size 2015-2025

2.1.2 Gate Bipolar Transistors STATCOM Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Gate Bipolar Transistors STATCOM Segment by Type

2.2.1 Low Voltage STATCOM

2.2.2 Low Voltage STATCOM

2.3 Gate Bipolar Transistors STATCOM Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Gate Bipolar Transistors STATCOM Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Gate Bipolar Transistors STATCOM Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Gate Bipolar Transistors STATCOM Segment by Application

2.4.1 Renewable Energy

2.4.2 Electric Utilities

2.4.3 Industrial and Manufacturing

2.4.4 Others

2.5 Gate Bipolar Transistors STATCOM Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Gate Bipolar Transistors STATCOM Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Gate Bipolar Transistors STATCOM Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

3 Global Gate Bipolar Transistors STATCOM by Players

3.1 Global Gate Bipolar Transistors STATCOM Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Gate Bipolar Transistors STATCOM Market Size by Players (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Gate Bipolar Transistors STATCOM Market Size Market Share by Players (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Gate Bipolar Transistors STATCOM Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Gate Bipolar Transistors STATCOM by Regions

4.1 Gate Bipolar Transistors STATCOM Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Gate Bipolar Transistors STATCOM Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Gate Bipolar Transistors STATCOM Market Size Growth

Continued…

