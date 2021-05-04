Global Professional Monitors Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

According to this study, over the next five years the Professional Monitors market will register a 5.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 1107.6 million by 2025, from $ 891.6 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Professional Monitors business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Professional Monitors market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Professional Monitors, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Professional Monitors market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Professional Monitors companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by size: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Less Than 17”

17-25”

More than 25”

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Studio Applications

Field Applications

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Sony

Blackmagic Design

Panasonic

Ikegami

Marshall

JVC

Planar

TVLogic

Lilliput

Canon

Ruige

SEETEC

Laizeske

Tote Vision

Datavideo

Bon Monitors

Wohler

Atomos

SmallHD

Osee-Dig

Astro Design

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Professional Monitors consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, size and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Professional Monitors market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Professional Monitors manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Professional Monitors with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Professional Monitors submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Professional Monitors Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Professional Monitors Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Professional Monitors Segment by Size

2.2.1 Less Than 17”

2.2.2 17-25”

2.2.3 More than 25”

2.3 Professional Monitors Consumption by Size

2.3.1 Global Professional Monitors Consumption Market Share by Size (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Professional Monitors Revenue and Market Share by Size (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Professional Monitors Sale Price by Size (2015-2020)

2.4 Professional Monitors Segment by Application

2.4.1 Studio Applications

2.4.2 Field Applications

2.5 Professional Monitors Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Professional Monitors Consumption Market Share by Size (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Professional Monitors Value and Market Share by Size (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Professional Monitors Sale Price by Size (2015-2020)

3 Global Professional Monitors by Company

3.1 Global Professional Monitors Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Professional Monitors Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Professional Monitors Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Professional Monitors Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Professional Monitors Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Professional Monitors Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Professional Monitors Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Professional Monitors Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Size by Company

3.4.1 Global Professional Monitors Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Professional Monitors Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Professional Monitors by Regions

4.1 Professional Monitors by Regions

4.2 Americas Professional Monitors Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Professional Monitors Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Professional Monitors Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Professional Monitors Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Professional Monitors Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Professional Monitors Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

Continued…

