Global Non-Invasive BCI Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Non-Invasive BCI business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Non-Invasive BCI market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Non-Invasive BCI, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Non-Invasive BCI market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Non-Invasive BCI companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

EEG

FMRI

NIRS

MEG

ECOG

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Healthcare

Communication and Control

Entertainment and Gaming

Smart Home Control

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Advanced Brain Monitoring

Integra LifeSciences

Cadwell Industries

Cortech Solutions

NeuroSky

OpenBCI

Natus Medical Incorporated

Emotiv

NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION

G.tec Medical Engineering GmbH

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Non-Invasive BCI market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Non-Invasive BCI market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Non-Invasive BCI players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Non-Invasive BCI with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Non-Invasive BCI submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Non-Invasive BCI Market Size 2015-2025

2.1.2 Non-Invasive BCI Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Non-Invasive BCI Segment by Type

2.2.1 EEG

2.2.2 FMRI

2.2.3 NIRS

2.2.4 MEG

2.2.5 ECOG

2.3 Non-Invasive BCI Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Non-Invasive BCI Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Non-Invasive BCI Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Non-Invasive BCI Segment by Application

2.4.1 Healthcare

2.4.2 Communication and Control

2.4.3 Entertainment and Gaming

2.4.4 Smart Home Control

2.4.5 Others

2.5 Non-Invasive BCI Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Non-Invasive BCI Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Non-Invasive BCI Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

3 Global Non-Invasive BCI by Players

3.1 Global Non-Invasive BCI Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Non-Invasive BCI Market Size by Players (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Non-Invasive BCI Market Size Market Share by Players (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Non-Invasive BCI Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

..…continued.

