Global Non-Invasive BCI Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Non-Invasive BCI business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Non-Invasive BCI market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Non-Invasive BCI, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Non-Invasive BCI market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Non-Invasive BCI companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.
EEG
FMRI
NIRS
MEG
ECOG
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.
Healthcare
Communication and Control
Entertainment and Gaming
Smart Home Control
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Advanced Brain Monitoring
Integra LifeSciences
Cadwell Industries
Cortech Solutions
NeuroSky
OpenBCI
Natus Medical Incorporated
Emotiv
NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION
G.tec Medical Engineering GmbH
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Non-Invasive BCI market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Non-Invasive BCI market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Non-Invasive BCI players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Non-Invasive BCI with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Non-Invasive BCI submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Non-Invasive BCI Market Size 2015-2025
2.1.2 Non-Invasive BCI Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Non-Invasive BCI Segment by Type
2.2.1 EEG
2.2.3 NIRS
2.2.4 MEG
2.2.5 ECOG
2.3 Non-Invasive BCI Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Non-Invasive BCI Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Non-Invasive BCI Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Non-Invasive BCI Segment by Application
2.4.1 Healthcare
2.4.2 Communication and Control
2.4.3 Entertainment and Gaming
2.4.4 Smart Home Control
2.4.5 Others
2.5 Non-Invasive BCI Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Non-Invasive BCI Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Non-Invasive BCI Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)
3 Global Non-Invasive BCI by Players
3.1 Global Non-Invasive BCI Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Non-Invasive BCI Market Size by Players (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global Non-Invasive BCI Market Size Market Share by Players (2018-2020)
3.2 Global Non-Invasive BCI Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
..…continued.
