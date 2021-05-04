AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Market Research Report | Industry Growth Rate, Size, Share, Regional Analysis, Global Forecast to 2028

The market is gaining rapid popularity due to its benefits, such as the improvement in the efficiency of pathologists, radiologists, and other image-based diagnosticians. Artificial intelligence also boosts the volume of diagnostic imaging procedures in the diagnostic department and hospital. AI-enabled medical imaging solutions are expected to achieve growth as there is a development in the capability to detect cancer at an early age as well as track the growth of the tumor. The novel development of learning algorithms has aided in the expansion of AI in medical imaging. The growth in small scale and large scale manufacturers in the market are providing innovative solutions for the usage in medical imaging. The initiatives taken by the government for the buildup of strong healthcare infrastructure and offer solutions which favor the demand for the market.

The report covers an extensive impact analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall market. The pandemic has disrupted the supply chains, changed the market dynamics, and has impacted the demands of the products offered by the AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions market. The report studies the impact of the pandemic and offers a futuristic outlook to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics in a post-COVID scenario. The report further covers the assessment of the present and future impact of the pandemic on the overall growth of the market. The report has been specially curated to offer a deep understanding of the competitive terrain of the global market, highlighting the leading market rivals, their market positions, product portfolios, gross revenue shares, profit margins, pricing analysis, sales network & distribution channels, and financial standing.

You Can Download Free Sample PDF Copy of AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Market at https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/355

The market offers key insights into the historical and current data with regards to market size and volume, by evaluating the key companies, major geographies, product types, application, consumer base, and manufacturing and production pricing.

The report covers extensive analysis of the key market players in the market, along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The key players studied in the report include:

Arterys Inc., Blackford Analysis Limited, Aidoc, Beijing Infervision Technology Co., Ltd., EnvoyAI, ContextVision AB, General Electric Company, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, iCAD, Inc., and Nuance Communications, Inc., among others.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Market on the product, workflow, therapeutic application, deployment mode, modality, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Software Subscription Software License Perpetual Software License Fee-Per Case Software License Hardware

Workflow Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Image Acquisition Image Analysis Reporting and Communication Predictive Analysis and Risk Assessment Detection Triage Diagnosis and Treatment Decision Support Equipment Maintenance

Therapeutic Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) General Imaging Specialty Imaging Oncology Neurology Orthopedics Cardiology Respiratory Others Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) On-Premise Solutions Cloud- and Web-Based Solutions Modality Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Magnetic Resonance (MR) X-Ray Imaging Systems Computed Tomography (CT) Ultrasound Mammography Multimodality Imaging Systems Others



Interested in this report? Get your FREE sample now! https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/355

Furthermore, the report further segments the AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions market on the basis of key regions and countries. The report covers the market share, market size, revenue contribution, and overall growth trends in the specific key geographies of the world. The regional analysis includes regions and countries such as:

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America S. Canada Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



Key Features of the Report:

Holistic view of the AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions market and key segments

Examination and identification of the growth prospects, market drivers and trends, and potential opportunities

Assessment and analysis of the micro and macro-economic factors

Competitive landscape benchmarking

Extensive regional analysis

Product types and application spectrum segmentation and analysis

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Continued….

Read More @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/ai-enabled-medical-imaging-solutions-market

Thank you for reading our report. To know more about the report, please connect with us and our team will ensure the report is customized to meet your requirements.