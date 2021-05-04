Intelligent Drug Discovery Market Statistics, Size, Share, Analysis and Projection, Application, and Region – Global Forecast to 2028

The growing adoption of cloud-based applications and the expiration of patented drugs will pave the way for new generic and OTC medicines, which will influence market demand. The advancement in deep learning and machine learning will allow pharmaceutical companies to reorganize molecule binding properties with high accuracy. Another market driving the demand for intelligent drug discovery will be the availability of various options to carry out the standard options such as customization capabilities and data mining on the AI platform. However, lack of data sets in drug discovery and scarcity of skilled professionals will hinder market demand. The constant increase in the number of patients suffering from chronic diseases and pharmaceutical companies investing heavily in the development of various drugs are also influencing the market growth. Intelligent drug discovery process help in the design and development of novel products.

The report covers an extensive impact analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall market. The pandemic has disrupted the supply chains, changed the market dynamics, and has impacted the demands of the products offered by the Intelligent Drug Discovery market. The report studies the impact of the pandemic and offers a futuristic outlook to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics in a post-COVID scenario. The report further covers the assessment of the present and future impact of the pandemic on the overall growth of the market. The report has been specially curated to offer a deep understanding of the competitive terrain of the global market, highlighting the leading market rivals, their market positions, product portfolios, gross revenue shares, profit margins, pricing analysis, sales network & distribution channels, and financial standing.

The market offers key insights into the historical and current data with regards to market size and volume, by evaluating the key companies, major geographies, product types, application, consumer base, and manufacturing and production pricing.

The report covers extensive analysis of the key market players in the market, along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The key players studied in the report include:

IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Google, NVIDIA Corporation, Cloud Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Atomwise, Inc., Insilico Medicine, Exscientia, Bioage, and Envisagenics, among others.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Intelligent Drug Discovery Market on the offering, technology, application, end-user, and region:

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Software Services

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Machine Learning Supervised Learning Deep Learning Reinforcement Learning Unsupervised Learning Other Technologies

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Neurodegenerative Diseases Metabolic Diseases Immuno-Oncology Cardiovascular Disease Others

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Contract Research Organizations Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Research Centers and Academic & Government Institutes



Furthermore, the report further segments the Intelligent Drug Discovery market on the basis of key regions and countries. The report covers the market share, market size, revenue contribution, and overall growth trends in the specific key geographies of the world. The regional analysis includes regions and countries such as:

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America S. Canada Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



