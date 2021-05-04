Virtual Diagnostics Market Trends, Size, Share | Global Industry Outlook and Statistics, Segmentation and Forecast to 2028

The COVID-19 pandemic has spurred the growth of the industry. The imposition of social as well as physical distancing has driven the demand for a virtual diagnostic to limit the growth of coronavirus. Digital healthcare has emerged as a crucial technology amidst remote areas and rural populations. However, certain factors, such as low level of accuracy and rise in privacy concerns amongst the population, are expected to drive the virtual diagnostic market. The technical breakthroughs in artificial intelligence and machine learning, coupled with the high level of adoption of smartphones across the globe, are also paving the way for virtual diagnostics. The government is also encouraging key companies to provide cover for virtual healthcare services, such as e-visits, virtual check-ins, and communication. Market players are also investing in the development of technology to expand into the untapped market in emerging nations.

The report covers an extensive impact analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall market. The pandemic has disrupted the supply chains, changed the market dynamics, and has impacted the demands of the products offered by the Virtual Diagnostics market. The report studies the impact of the pandemic and offers a futuristic outlook to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics in a post-COVID scenario. The report further covers the assessment of the present and future impact of the pandemic on the overall growth of the market. The report has been specially curated to offer a deep understanding of the competitive terrain of the global market, highlighting the leading market rivals, their market positions, product portfolios, gross revenue shares, profit margins, pricing analysis, sales network & distribution channels, and financial standing.

The market offers key insights into the historical and current data with regards to market size and volume, by evaluating the key companies, major geographies, product types, application, consumer base, and manufacturing and production pricing.

The report covers extensive analysis of the key market players in the market, along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The key players studied in the report include:

AliveCor Inc., Eyenuk Inc., IDx Technologies Inc., Cardiologs Technologies, CapsoVision Inc., Olympus Corporation, Sight Diagnostics, ResApp Health Limited, Phelcom Technologies, and Medtronic Plc., among others.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Virtual Diagnostics Market on the type, end-users, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Gastrointestinal Virtual Diagnostics Ophthalmology Virtual Diagnostics Cardiology Virtual Diagnostics Pathology Virtual Diagnostics Others Virtual Diagnostics

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Hospitals Specialty Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers Others (Homecare and Research Institutes)



Furthermore, the report further segments the Virtual Diagnostics market on the basis of key regions and countries. The report covers the market share, market size, revenue contribution, and overall growth trends in the specific key geographies of the world. The regional analysis includes regions and countries such as:

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America S. Canada Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



