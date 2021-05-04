Digital Biomarkers Market Research Report, Top Key Players, and Industry Statistics, 2020-2028

According to the statics released by WHO (World Health Organization), the burden of chronic diseases is projected to grow by 57.0% by the year 2020 from 2001. Developing nations are expected to be highly impacted, contributing to 60.0% of the global burden of chronic diseases. An increase in healthcare expenditure and increased funding for healthcare R&D are significantly driving the digital biomarkers’ market growth. The healthcare expenditure in the US reached USD 3.60 trillion in 2018, an increase of 4.6% from the previous years. This rise in spending is, to some extent, faster as compared to the increase in 2017 from 2016.

The report covers an extensive impact analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall market. The pandemic has disrupted the supply chains, changed the market dynamics, and has impacted the demands of the products offered by the Digital Biomarkers market. The report studies the impact of the pandemic and offers a futuristic outlook to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics in a post-COVID scenario. The report further covers the assessment of the present and future impact of the pandemic on the overall growth of the market. The report has been specially curated to offer a deep understanding of the competitive terrain of the global market, highlighting the leading market rivals, their market positions, product portfolios, gross revenue shares, profit margins, pricing analysis, sales network & distribution channels, and financial standing.

The market offers key insights into the historical and current data with regards to market size and volume, by evaluating the key companies, major geographies, product types, application, consumer base, and manufacturing and production pricing.

The report covers extensive analysis of the key market players in the market, along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The key players studied in the report include:

AliveCor Inc., Bayer AG, Evidation Health Inc., Fitbit Inc., Happify Health, Koninklijke Philips NV, Neurotrack Technologies Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Inc., Novartis International AG, and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global digital biomarkers market on the basis of system component, therapeutic area, end-users, and region:

System Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Data Collection Tools Digital Platforms Mobile Apps Desktop-Based Software Wearable Biosensors Data Integration Systems

Therapeutic Area Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Cardiovascular Disease Sleep and Movement Disease Neurodegenerative Disorders Psychiatric Disorder Gastrointestinal Disease Respiratory Disease Diabetes Others

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Pharmaceutical Companies Providers Payers



Furthermore, the report further segments the Digital Biomarkers market on the basis of key regions and countries. The report covers the market share, market size, revenue contribution, and overall growth trends in the specific key geographies of the world. The regional analysis includes regions and countries such as:

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America S. Canada Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



Key Features of the Report:

Holistic view of the Digital Biomarkers market and key segments

Examination and identification of the growth prospects, market drivers and trends, and potential opportunities

Assessment and analysis of the micro and macro-economic factors

Competitive landscape benchmarking

Extensive regional analysis

Product types and application spectrum segmentation and analysis

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Digital Biomarkers Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Continued….

