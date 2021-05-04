Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market Demand, Share, Growth, PESTLE Analysis, Global Industry Overview, 2020-2028

The increasing investments for the research and development of cardiac monitoring & cardiac rhythm management devices to enhance the efficiency of the devices are most likely to drive the growth of the market. The emergence of advanced minimally invasive technologies is expected to fuel the development of cardiac monitoring & cardiac rhythm management devices over the forecast period. Moreover, the growing preference of the patients towards wearable cardiac devices is anticipated to boost the demand for advanced cardiac devices.

The report covers an extensive impact analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall market. The pandemic has disrupted the supply chains, changed the market dynamics, and has impacted the demands of the products offered by the Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices market. The report studies the impact of the pandemic and offers a futuristic outlook to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics in a post-COVID scenario. The report further covers the assessment of the present and future impact of the pandemic on the overall growth of the market. The report has been specially curated to offer a deep understanding of the competitive terrain of the global market, highlighting the leading market rivals, their market positions, product portfolios, gross revenue shares, profit margins, pricing analysis, sales network & distribution channels, and financial standing.

The market offers key insights into the historical and current data with regards to market size and volume, by evaluating the key companies, major geographies, product types, application, consumer base, and manufacturing and production pricing.

The report covers extensive analysis of the key market players in the market, along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The key players studied in the report include:

MEDTRONIC PLC, GE HEALTHCARE, ABBOTT LABORATORIES, KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V., BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION, BIOTRONIK, HILL-ROM HOLDINGS, INC., ASAHI KASEI CORPORATION, MICROPORT SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION, and NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market on the basis of Type, Product, End User, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Devices Implantable Loop Recorders Event Monitors ECG Devices (Stress ECG Devices, Resting ECG Devices, Holter Monitors) Cardiac Output Monitoring Devices

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Pacemakers (External Pacemakers and Implantable pacemakers) Defibrillators (External Defibrillators and Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators)

End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, and Cardiac Centers Hospitals Other End Users



Furthermore, the report further segments the Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices market on the basis of key regions and countries. The report covers the market share, market size, revenue contribution, and overall growth trends in the specific key geographies of the world. The regional analysis includes regions and countries such as:

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America S. Canada Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



Key Features of the Report:

Holistic view of the Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices market and key segments

Examination and identification of the growth prospects, market drivers and trends, and potential opportunities

Assessment and analysis of the micro and macro-economic factors

Competitive landscape benchmarking

Extensive regional analysis

Product types and application spectrum segmentation and analysis

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Continued….

