Solid Waste Management Market Size, Share, Industry Analysis, Forecast and Global Research Report to 2028

Rapid urbanization and industrialization in emerging economies are key factors contributing to the increasing adoption of solid waste management solutions. The growing initiatives of the government to reduce the contamination of water bodies and carbon emissions are most likely to propel the growth of the market over the forecast period. Utilization of the municipal solid waste (MSW) as fuel to generate renewable energy sources through thermal and biological techniques is projected to drive growth opportunities for the future. The increasing preference of the developed countries towards Zero waste generation and waste recycling will surely boost the demand for solid waste management and recycling solutions.

The report covers an extensive impact analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall market. The pandemic has disrupted the supply chains, changed the market dynamics, and has impacted the demands of the products offered by the Solid Waste Management market. The report studies the impact of the pandemic and offers a futuristic outlook to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics in a post-COVID scenario. The report further covers the assessment of the present and future impact of the pandemic on the overall growth of the market. The report has been specially curated to offer a deep understanding of the competitive terrain of the global market, highlighting the leading market rivals, their market positions, product portfolios, gross revenue shares, profit margins, pricing analysis, sales network & distribution channels, and financial standing.

The market offers key insights into the historical and current data with regards to market size and volume, by evaluating the key companies, major geographies, product types, application, consumer base, and manufacturing and production pricing.

The report covers extensive analysis of the key market players in the market, along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The key players studied in the report include:

Covanta Holding Corporation, Hitachi Zosen Corporation, Clean Harbors, Inc, Recology, Cleanaway, Wheelabrator Technologies, Waste Management, Inc., Veolia Environment SA (Veolia), SUEZ, and Advanced Disposal Services, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Solid Waste Management Market on the basis of Waste, Treatment, Material, and region:

Waste Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Industrial Solid Waste Municipal Solid Waste

Treatment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Collection Processing (Recycling, and Anaerobic Digestion) Disposal (Landfill & Open Dump and Incineration)

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Plastics Metals Paper & Paperboard Glass Food Others



Furthermore, the report further segments the Solid Waste Management market on the basis of key regions and countries. The report covers the market share, market size, revenue contribution, and overall growth trends in the specific key geographies of the world. The regional analysis includes regions and countries such as:

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America S. Canada Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



Key Features of the Report:

Holistic view of the Solid Waste Management market and key segments

Examination and identification of the growth prospects, market drivers and trends, and potential opportunities

Assessment and analysis of the micro and macro-economic factors

Competitive landscape benchmarking

Extensive regional analysis

Product types and application spectrum segmentation and analysis

