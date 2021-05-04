Blockchain in Genomics Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2028

Due to the growing demand for data protection for distinctive genomic data, the global blockchain in the genomics market is anticipated to expand exponentially. In addition, increased adoption of genetic information in the medical practice is anticipated to further drive market growth over the forecasted timeframe. Moreover, private entities and venture capitalists’ rising funding is anticipated to augment the market growth shortly. The high cost of maintenance is likely to hinder the market growth over the forecasted timeframe.
The report covers an extensive impact analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall market. The pandemic has disrupted the supply chains, changed the market dynamics, and has impacted the demands of the products offered by the Blockchain in Genomics market. The report studies the impact of the pandemic and offers a futuristic outlook to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics in a post-COVID scenario. The report further covers the assessment of the present and future impact of the pandemic on the overall growth of the market. The report has been specially curated to offer a deep understanding of the competitive terrain of the global market, highlighting the leading market rivals, their market positions, product portfolios, gross revenue shares, profit margins, pricing analysis, sales network & distribution channels, and financial standing.
The market offers key insights into the historical and current data with regards to market size and volume, by evaluating the key companies, major geographies, product types, application, consumer base, and manufacturing and production pricing.
The report covers extensive analysis of the key market players in the market, along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The key players studied in the report include:
GenoBank.io Inc, Nebula Genomics, Inc., SimplyVital Health, Inc., Zenome.io Ltd., LunaDNA, LLC, Encrypgen Incorporated, Digital DNAtix Ltd, Longenesis Ltd, WuXi Nextcode Genomics, and Shivom Ventures Limited, among others.
Emergen Research has segmented the global Blockchain in Genomics Market on the basis of service, business model, application, end-use, and region:
- Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
- Utility
- Platforms
- Business Model Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
- Business to Customer (B2C)
- Business to Business (B2B)
- Customer to Business (C2B)
- Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
- Data Storage & Security
- Data Sharing and Monetization
- Automated Health Insurance
- End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
- Hospitals
- Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology
- Research Institutes
Furthermore, the report further segments the Blockchain in Genomics market on the basis of key regions and countries. The report covers the market share, market size, revenue contribution, and overall growth trends in the specific key geographies of the world. The regional analysis includes regions and countries such as:
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
- North America
Key Features of the Report:
- Holistic view of the Blockchain in Genomics market and key segments
- Examination and identification of the growth prospects, market drivers and trends, and potential opportunities
- Assessment and analysis of the micro and macro-economic factors
- Competitive landscape benchmarking
- Extensive regional analysis
- Product types and application spectrum segmentation and analysis
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Blockchain in Genomics Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
Continued….
