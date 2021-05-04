Prenatal Testing Market Size, Share, Top Key Players, Growth, Trend and Forecast Till 2028

Per year about 10.0% to 15.0% of clinically reported pregnancies end in miscarriage, and chromosome defects are found in around 50.0 %. In addition, increasing awareness of the advantages of enhanced testing procedures is expected to stimulate market growth during the forecasted period. Besides, the rising enhancement in reimbursement scenario in prenatal testing is likely to fuel the market growth in the forecasted period. It is expected that during the forecasted timeline, the lack of skilled professionals and high-cost testing procedures will hinder the market growth.

The report covers an extensive impact analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall market. The pandemic has disrupted the supply chains, changed the market dynamics, and has impacted the demands of the products offered by the Prenatal Testing market. The report studies the impact of the pandemic and offers a futuristic outlook to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics in a post-COVID scenario. The report further covers the assessment of the present and future impact of the pandemic on the overall growth of the market. The report has been specially curated to offer a deep understanding of the competitive terrain of the global market, highlighting the leading market rivals, their market positions, product portfolios, gross revenue shares, profit margins, pricing analysis, sales network & distribution channels, and financial standing.

The market offers key insights into the historical and current data with regards to market size and volume, by evaluating the key companies, major geographies, product types, application, consumer base, and manufacturing and production pricing.

The report covers extensive analysis of the key market players in the market, along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The key players studied in the report include:

Quest Diagnostics, GeneDx, Inc., Natera, Inc., Illumina, Inc., Ravgen Inc., Prenatal Paternities Inc., Ariosa Diagnostics, Inc., Eurofins NTD Inc., Counsyl, Inc., and LabCorp, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Prenatal Testing Market on the basis of method, test-type, application, end-use, and region:

Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Blood or Saliva Urine Ultrasound Amniocentesis Chorionic villus sampling Percutaneous umbilical blood sampling

Test Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Invasive Non-Invasive

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Microdeletions Symptoms Trisomy Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Specialty Clinics Hospitals Diagnostic Centers



Furthermore, the report further segments the Prenatal Testing market on the basis of key regions and countries. The report covers the market share, market size, revenue contribution, and overall growth trends in the specific key geographies of the world. The regional analysis includes regions and countries such as:

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America S. Canada Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



Key Features of the Report:

Holistic view of the Prenatal Testing market and key segments

Examination and identification of the growth prospects, market drivers and trends, and potential opportunities

Assessment and analysis of the micro and macro-economic factors

Competitive landscape benchmarking

Extensive regional analysis

Product types and application spectrum segmentation and analysis

