In Silico Drug Discovery Market Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Drivers, Challenges, Key Companies by 2028

The in silico drug market is growing, and several pharmaceutical companies are focusing on the development of drugs using computer-aid. The pharma companies are taking advantage of the technology to discover drugs for more complex diseases. The in silico drug discovery is used in early preclinical research and development of small molecule drugs and in clinical candidates in various stages of medicine. Due to the advancement in information technology and innovative breakthroughs in computational chemistry, several new drug compounds are being discovered through this procedure.

The report covers an extensive impact analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall market. The pandemic has disrupted the supply chains, changed the market dynamics, and has impacted the demands of the products offered by the In Silico Drug Discovery market. The report studies the impact of the pandemic and offers a futuristic outlook to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics in a post-COVID scenario. The report further covers the assessment of the present and future impact of the pandemic on the overall growth of the market. The report has been specially curated to offer a deep understanding of the competitive terrain of the global market, highlighting the leading market rivals, their market positions, product portfolios, gross revenue shares, profit margins, pricing analysis, sales network & distribution channels, and financial standing.

The market offers key insights into the historical and current data with regards to market size and volume, by evaluating the key companies, major geographies, product types, application, consumer base, and manufacturing and production pricing.

The report covers extensive analysis of the key market players in the market, along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The key players studied in the report include:

Certara USA, Inc., Albany Molecular Research Inc., Chemical Computing Group ULC, Charles River, Dassault System (Biovia), Collaborative Drug Discovery Inc., Evotec A.G., ICAGEN, Inc., GVK Biosciences Private Limited, and Novo Informatics Pvt. Ltd., among others.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global In Silico Drug Discovery Market on the workflow, product, type of large molecule, end-user, and region:

Workflow Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Discovery Target Identification Reverse Docking Bioinformatics Protein Structure Prediction Target Validation Lead Discovery Pharmacophore Library Design



Preclinical Tests Clinical Trials

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Consultancy as a Service Software as a Service (Cloud) Software

Type of Large Molecule Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Proteins Antibodies Nucleic Acids Peptides Vectors

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Contract Research Organizations Pharmaceutical Industry Academic and Research Institutes Others



Furthermore, the report further segments the In Silico Drug Discovery market on the basis of key regions and countries. The report covers the market share, market size, revenue contribution, and overall growth trends in the specific key geographies of the world. The regional analysis includes regions and countries such as:

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America S. Canada Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



Key Features of the Report:

Holistic view of the In Silico Drug Discovery market and key segments

Examination and identification of the growth prospects, market drivers and trends, and potential opportunities

Assessment and analysis of the micro and macro-economic factors

Competitive landscape benchmarking

Extensive regional analysis

Product types and application spectrum segmentation and analysis

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. In Silico Drug Discovery Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Continued….

