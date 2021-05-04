Global Power Discrete Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Power Discrete business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Power Discrete market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Power Discrete, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Power Discrete market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Power Discrete companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Gate Bipolar Transistor (IGBT)

Gallium Nitride (GaN)

Power Rectifiers

Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistor (MOSFET)

Silicon Carbide (SiC)

Other

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Automobile

Consumption

Medical

Mobile Phone

Infrastructure and Lighting

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Infineon Technologies

Renesas Electronics

Mitsubishi Electric.

International Rectifier

Vishay Intertechnology

ST Microelectronics

Fairchild Semiconductor International

Siward Crystal Technology

Fuji Electric

Vectron International

ON Semiconductor

Tongfang Guoxin Electronics

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Power Discrete consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Power Discrete market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Power Discrete manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Power Discrete with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Power Discrete submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Power Discrete Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Power Discrete Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Power Discrete Segment by Type

2.2.1 Gate Bipolar Transistor (IGBT)

2.2.2 Gallium Nitride (GaN)

2.2.3 Power Rectifiers

2.2.4 Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistor (MOSFET)

2.2.5 Silicon Carbide (SiC)

2.2.6 Other

2.3 Power Discrete Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Power Discrete Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Power Discrete Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Power Discrete Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Power Discrete Segment by Application

2.4.1 Automobile

2.4.2 Consumption

2.4.3 Medical

2.4.4 Mobile Phone

2.4.5 Infrastructure and Lighting

2.4.6 Other

2.5 Power Discrete Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Power Discrete Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Power Discrete Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Power Discrete Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Power Discrete by Company

3.1 Global Power Discrete Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Power Discrete Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Power Discrete Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Power Discrete Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Power Discrete Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Power Discrete Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

..…continued.

