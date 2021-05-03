Paper Carrier Bags Market Key Insights And Growth Scenario Coverage of Top Key Players 2018-2028

Global Paper Carrier Bags Market: An Overview

Carrier bags are shopping bags often made of paper and have handles attached to them. Paper carrier bags are made from different varieties of kraft paper. These bags offer several benefits such as consumer convenience, durability, and are environment-friendly. Along with this, these bags can be recycled and reused, which is an additional benefit to the environment. Manufacturers of paper carrier bags produce bags with different dimensions, size, and colors. Paper carrier bags also offer printability for branding and promotion. The paper carrier bags market is expected to witness growth during the forecast period due to the global push for the adoption of sustainable solutions. Globally, there have been several incidences of bans on plastic bags and sacks, as well as the imposition of taxes on the use of single-use plastic products. Increasing scrutiny and regulations on the use of plastic bags create ample opportunities for the growth of the global paper carrier bags market. The outlook for growth of the global paper carrier bags market is expected to remain positive during the forecast period.

Global Paper Carrier Bags Market: Dynamics

The global market for paper carrier bags is expected to flourish during the forecast period, owing to the increasing awareness among end-use consumers and paper carrier bag manufacturers regarding the effects of conventional plastic bags on the environment. This has resulted in the inclination towards environment-friendly packaging products, such as paper. One of the key drivers for the growth of the global paper carrier bags market is the booming retail sector in developing countries such as India. Stringent government laws and regulations against the use of non-degradable conventional plastic packaging solutions, and the push for using biodegradable packaging solutions, such as paper carrier bags, are anticipated to further propel the global market for paper carrier bags during the forecast period.

Despite the positive outlook, there are some factors affecting the growth of the global paper carrier bags market, such as the availability of alternative solutions like plastic and fabric bags. Until there is a complete ban on the usage of non-degradable and non-recyclable materials for the manufacturing of bags, the global paper carrier bags market is expected to face strong competition. The reduction in the use of plastic bags and sacks is currently a slow process, and therefore, acts as a key restraint to the growth of the global paper carrier bags market.

Global Paper Carrier Bags Market: Segmentation

The global paper carrier bags market has been segmented on the basis of handle type, material type, thickness, and end use industry.

On the basis of handle type, the global paper carrier bags market is segmented into –

Flat Handles

Twist Handles

On the basis of material type, the global paper carrier bags market is segmented into –

Brown Kraft

White Kraft

On the basis of thickness, the global paper carrier bags market is segmented into –

Less than 2 Ply

2 Ply

3 Ply

More than 3 Ply

On the basis of end use, the global paper carrier bags market is segmented into –

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Electrical & Electronics

Household & Personal Care

Cosmetics

Apparels

Other Consumer Goods

Global Paper Carrier Bags Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global paper carrier bags market is segmented into North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Middle East & Africa, and Japan. Among these, Europe is expected to lead the market in terms of both, volume and value, owing to the increasing awareness regarding using sustainable packaging solutions supported by governing bodies in countries such as France, Spain, and others region. The market in Asia Pacific excluding Japan is anticipated to expand at an above average growth rate during the forecast period.

Global Paper Carrier Bags Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global paper carrier bags market are International Paper Company, Mondi Group Plc, Walter Packaging, Smurfit Kappa Group, ProAmpac LLC, American Paper Bag, LLC, etc. Many more local and unorganized market players are expected to contribute to the global paper carrier bags market.

The report on the global paper carrier bags market is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts, and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the market trends, macroeconomic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segment. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Regional analysis includes –

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Japan

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

