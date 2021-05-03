Ancillary Packaging Equipment Market Segments, Opportunity, Growth and Forecast by End-use Industry 2018-2028

Global Ancillary Packaging Equipment Market – Overview

In recent years, there has been an increase in the usage of automation in packaging. This gradual upsurge has increased the demand for end-of-line machines with ancillary packaging equipment. Ancillary packaging equipment is a type of end-of-line machine which provides all packaging features such as palletizing, packing, sealing, and wrapping in a single process. Ancillary packaging equipment are mostly integrated systems where all the operations or processes are linked by using simulation software. Ancillary packaging equipment can be used in several end-use industries like food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, automotive, electronics & electrical, personal care & cosmetics, etc. Due to rapidly changing consumer preference in food & beverage end use, the customized ancillary packaging equipment with high flexibility is preferred. Ancillary packaging equipment are mainly used for bakery & confectionary, dairy, and ready-to-eat food segments in food & beverages end-use. All these factors have positively impacted the ancillary packaging equipment market during the forecast period.

For more insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2886

Global Ancillary Packaging Equipment Market – Dynamics

There has been a shift towards incorporating robotics in ancillary packaging equipment. Robotic installation in ancillary packaging equipment offers high-speed efficiency and reduces manual agility of product picking, packing, and palletizing. In addition, ancillary packaging equipment facilitates equipment efficiency at low operational costs and impressive returns on investment. Ancillary packaging equipment can be more efficient in handling lightweight packaging. The robots used in ancillary packaging equipment are likely to cause less package damage as compared to conventional packaging methods. In November 2014, ProMach introduced MasterPal robotic ancillary packaging equipment which is a palletizing and de-palletizing system. This new robotic system sustains any type of load, with an increase in system speed by 10% and cost savings by 15%. In August 2015, Combi Packaging Systems LLC, in collaboration with Motion Control Robotics, Inc., launched ErgoPakPal – a robotic ancillary packaging equipment for complete end-of-line packaging operations. Furthermore, companies operating in the packaging machinery market are continuously pushing for customized integration in their lines that offer the desired output in a complete line such as ancillary packaging equipment. However, ancillary packaging equipment market is hindered due to high cost of production.

Click here to get a Full TOC of the Report- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=2886

Global Ancillary Packaging Equipment Market – Segmentation

The global ancillary packaging equipment market is segmented by technology type, by machine type, by function type, and by end-use industry. The pricing for ancillary packaging equipment has being done based on technology type segment in US$ million, and the volume is considered in units.

On the basis of technology type, the global ancillary packaging equipment market is segmented into –

Automatic

Semi-automatic

On the basis of machine type, the global ancillary packaging equipment market is segmented into –

Standalone

Integrated

On the basis of function type, the global ancillary packaging equipment market is segmented into –

Palletizing

Packing & Sealing

Wrapping

Labelling

Others

On the basis of end-use industry, the global ancillary packaging equipment market is segmented into –

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Consumers Goods

Others

Ancillary packaging equipment are mainly used for food & beverages and pharmaceuticals applications which are preferred by consumers.

Pre-Book Right Now for Exclusive Analyst Support – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/2886/S

Global Ancillary Packaging Equipment Market – Regional Overview

The North American ancillary packaging equipment market is expected to dominate during the forecast period. The European ancillary packaging equipment market is expected to trail behind its North American counterpart. The Asia Pacific ancillary packaging equipment market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, due to a rise in the trend for automation of packaging machinery in emerging economies such as India & China. The Middle East & Africa market is anticipated to witness sluggish growth during the forecast period 2018 to 2028.

Global Ancillary Packaging Equipment Market – Key Players

A few of the key players in the ancillary packaging equipment market are Krones AG, IMA S.p.A., Schneider Packaging Equipment Co. Inc., Bosch Packaging Technology, DS Smith plc, Gebo Cermex, Pro Mach, Inc., Ehcolo A/S, Combi Packaging Systems LLC, Festo Corporation, etc.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, and qualitative & quantitative assessment by industry analysts, as well as inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segment. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The global market is divided into seven major regions, which are as follows –

North America

Asia – Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Latin America

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

Japan

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Report Highlights: