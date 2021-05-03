Holographic Scratch-off Labels Market Insights, Deep Analysis of Key Vendor in the Industry 2018-2028

Global Holographic Scratch-off Labels Market: Overview

Labelling is an integral part of packaging and hence, manufacturers require anti-counterfeiting labels such as holographic scratch-off labels to function as long as the product is in use. Holographic scratch-off labels serves as protective overlay that use to hide confidential information. These labels finds application on various products such as prepaid calling cards, bank documents, ATM and debit cards etc. The main feature of holographic scratch-off labels is that, it can carry any information under the scratch-off coating which provide fool proof and security to the product. Instead of grey latex scratch-off panels, holographic scratch-off labels can be used on telephone top-up cards, game charge cards, and discount & promotion coupons. Holographic scratch-off labels have many layers; silicon paper makes the base of the label, a layer of pressure sensitive adhesive forms middle layer and hologram is printed with the help of various technology which forms top most layer of the label. Holographic scratch-off labels are cost effective and are accessible to all kinds of industrial clients. The holographic scratch-off labels market is estimated to have high potential owing to increase of anti-counterfeit measurements and rapid growth industrialization.

Global Holographic Scratch-off Labels Market: Dynamics

Increasing use of holographic scratch-off labels in organized retail in order to avoid pilferage in the market. Rising pilferage in the retail sector has led to the extensive misuse of the product, thereby using holographic scratch-off labels are used against counterfeiting of products. Brand protection is of a prime concern with the pharma companies i.e. drugs need utmost protection in their packaging as any failure in their packaging could result in changes in the drug that lead either to a disappointment regarding cure to illness or injury and may even lead to the death of the patient. Therefore, holographic scratch-off labels have heavily contributed to pharmaceutical packaging through functional characteristics such as product identification, providing chemical information, cautionary and warning notifications, etc.

Features such as anti-transmittance, one time use, anti-theft code and confidentiality can be provided by holographic scratch-off labels which is driving the market. However, manufacturers have to consider health and safety guidelines to which their product are subjected to, before implementing the content and design of labels.

Global Holographic Scratch-off Labels Market: Segmentation

On the basis of design, global holographic scratch-off labels can be classified as:

VALID pattern holographic scratch-off labels

Rainbow effect holographic scratch-off labels

Other customized holographic scratch-off labels

On the basis of technology, global holographic scratch-off labels can be classified as:

Hologram embossed

3D-Dot Matrix

UV Printing

Jagged edge

Others

On the basis of end use industry, global holographic scratch-off labels can be classified as:

Pharmaceutical & Healthcare

Electrical & Electronics

Transport & Logistics

Personal care & Cosmetics

Food & Beverage

Others

Global Holographic Scratch-off Labels Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global holographic scratch-off market can be segmented based on the region like Western Europe, North America, Eastern Europe, Latin America, MEA and APEJ & Japan. U.S. has strong market in holographic scratch-off labels accounting for highest pharmaceutical and medical devices producing nation in the world. MEA region and other Asia Pacific countries such as China, India etc. are expected to witness gradual growth in the holographic scratch-off labels market.

Global Holographic Scratch-off Labels Market: Key Players

Some of the global key manufacturers in the holographic scratch-off labels are as follows:

Hira Holovision

Holographic Security Innovations Limited

UPM Reflatac

Brady Corporation

3M Company

Avery Dennison Corporation

Mega Fortris (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd.

Kumbhat Holographic

NovaVision Inc.

Alpha Lasertek India Limited

Many local and unrecognized players are expected to contribute to the global holographic Scratch-off labels market during 2018-28.

Global Holographic Scratch-off Labels Market: Key Developments

Key players in the holographic scratch-off market is expanding their business through innovation and expansion of product portfolio. For instance, Hira Holovision offers high quality holographic scratch-off labels that are easy to apply and scratch-off. These labels can be used in labelling machines.

The holographic scratch-off labels research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market, and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geography, design technology, end use industry.

The speciality uncoated paper report covers an exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Eastern Europe)

CIS and Russia

Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

The holographic scratch off labels report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The holographic scratch-off labels report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint.

