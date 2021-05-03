Baby Walkers Market By Type, By Manufacturers, Regions, Industry Analysis & Forecast By 2028

Global Baby Walkers Market Overview

With the slowdown in the world economic growth, the baby walkers market has maintained a relatively optimistic growth over the past five years. Evolution in baby care products has been such that one product is replacing many products of similar or different functions due to the growing demand for Baby Walkers Market. This has gained the consumers’ attention widely and has concurrently influenced their preferences and buying patterns.

In developed economies such as the U.S., Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, the Netherlands, and Italy, among others, it is mandatory to use baby walkers from 0 to 3 years of age or with the minimum height of 135cm.

Earlier, people used to have wooden baby walkers for their babies, creating a lot of complexities for parents during outdoor activities. Keeping this in mind, baby care products have come up with the idea of making baby walkers for multiple purposes. Such baby walkers can be used to carry babies.

For attracting consumers further, these baby walkers may also include other functions such as reversible seat units, integrated brakes on back wheels and reclining seats, among others. Baby walkers offer various desirable and innovative features, which will trigger the growth of the baby walkers market in the forecast period.

Global Baby Walkers Market Dynamics

Adapting to fast-paced, modernized lifestyle and the emergence of nuclear and single-parent families has prompted consumers across the globe to actively seek convenient and safe products for their babies and infants. Contributing about 27% of the global population, millennials are becoming the most significant generational cohort in the world, particularly concerning overall economic prospects and consumer spending growth. Among the millennial consumer base for baby walkers, several people are likely to be first-time parents and have never experienced the considerations, dilemmas and cautions while purchasing baby walkers.

A key objective of the government to keep the children safe is combating products that cause injuries to the toddlers and encouraging engineers to develop safer baby walkers. Regulatory bodies such as ASTM, CEN, and ACCC have enforced standards & regulations to ensure that baby walkers protect babies from the known safety hazards that have caused accidents in the past.

Quality of baby walkers and meeting these standards have improved with time, and parents are showcasing a greater reliance upon such type of baby walkers, which has led to foresee outstanding baby walkers market growth avenues throughout the forecast period.

A small distraction or negligence of caretakers, as well as parents, can lead to accidents. Injuries, such as falling out, tipping off and extremity entrapment have been recorded. Out of which, the incidence of falling out of the baby walkers accounts for about 77% of total injuries related to these products, which may hamper the overall baby walkers market in the forecast period.

Global Baby Walkers Market Segmentation

Baby walkers market includes the following segments:

The global baby walkers market can be segmented on the basis of product type as:

Standing walkers

Sit-in walkers Traditional baby walkers Musical and lighting baby walkers Non-musical baby walkers

Other Product Types

The global baby walkers market can be segmented on the basis of material type as:

Plastic Baby Walkers

Wooden Baby Walkers

Alloy Baby Walkers

Other Material Types

The global baby walkers market can be segmented on the basis of age group as:

Under 8 Months

8-10 Months

10-12 Months

Other Age Groups

The global baby walkers market can be segmented on the basis of the price range as:

Low

Medium

High

The global baby walkers market can be segmented on the basis of sales channel as:

Modern Trade

Direct Sales

Specialty Store

Convenience Store

Departmental Store

Online Store

Other Sales Channels

The global baby walkers market can be segmented on the basis of the geographical region as

North America

Latin America

Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Global Baby Walkers Market Regional Overview

The global baby walkers market is expected to witness profitable growth during the forecast period. The Europe region is expected to drive the growth of the global baby walkers market as the manufacturers are focusing highly on offering a product that is energy efficient, such as a baby walkers. The European regulations drafted for baby care products are focusing on multi-functionality along with safety measures associated with baby walkers.

North America is expected to witness average growth. The emerging markets of Latin America are expected to witness a rise in demand for baby walkers owing to the decreasing mortality rate among children.

APEJ region is expected to register high growth in the global baby walkers market during the next decade as the region is moving through the growth scenario. MEA is expected to observe average growth. Japan is expected to witness sluggish growth during the next decade, due to the use of different technology and alternatives in the region.

Global Baby Walkers Market Key Players

Some of the key players in the Baby Walkers market are

Dream On Me

Chicco

Kids II

Fisher-Price

Disney

Baby Trend

Brevi

Ferrari

Combi

Britax

Other Key Players

