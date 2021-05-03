Solar-powered Pump Market Demand, Regional Analysis Growth Drivers, Leading Companies and Forecasts 2027 | Solar Power & Pump, Tata Power Solar, Grundfos

“

The report titled Global Solar-powered Pump Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Solar-powered Pump market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Solar-powered Pump market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Solar-powered Pump market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Solar-powered Pump market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Solar-powered Pump report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Solar-powered Pump report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Solar-powered Pump market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Solar-powered Pump market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Solar-powered Pump market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Solar-powered Pump market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Solar-powered Pump market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Solar Power & Pump, Tata Power Solar, Grundfos, JISL, CRI Group, Lorentz, Shakti Pumps, Symtech Solar, Dankoff Solar, Greenmax, JNTech, ADA, Hanergy, MNE

Market Segmentation by Product: Surface Suction

Submersible



Market Segmentation by Application: Agriculture

Drinking Water

Others



The Solar-powered Pump Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Solar-powered Pump market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Solar-powered Pump market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Solar-powered Pump market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Solar-powered Pump industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Solar-powered Pump market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Solar-powered Pump market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Solar-powered Pump market?

Table of Contents:

1 Solar-powered Pump Market Overview

1.1 Solar-powered Pump Product Overview

1.2 Solar-powered Pump Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Surface Suction

1.2.2 Submersible

1.3 Global Solar-powered Pump Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Solar-powered Pump Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Solar-powered Pump Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Solar-powered Pump Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Solar-powered Pump Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Solar-powered Pump Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Solar-powered Pump Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Solar-powered Pump Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Solar-powered Pump Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Solar-powered Pump Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Solar-powered Pump Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Solar-powered Pump Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Solar-powered Pump Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Solar-powered Pump Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Solar-powered Pump Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Solar-powered Pump Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Solar-powered Pump Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Solar-powered Pump Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Solar-powered Pump Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Solar-powered Pump Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Solar-powered Pump Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Solar-powered Pump Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Solar-powered Pump Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Solar-powered Pump as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Solar-powered Pump Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Solar-powered Pump Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Solar-powered Pump Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Solar-powered Pump Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Solar-powered Pump Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Solar-powered Pump Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Solar-powered Pump Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Solar-powered Pump Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Solar-powered Pump Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Solar-powered Pump Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Solar-powered Pump Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Solar-powered Pump Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Solar-powered Pump by Application

4.1 Solar-powered Pump Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Agriculture

4.1.2 Drinking Water

4.1.3 Others

4.2 Global Solar-powered Pump Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Solar-powered Pump Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Solar-powered Pump Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Solar-powered Pump Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Solar-powered Pump Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Solar-powered Pump Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Solar-powered Pump Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Solar-powered Pump Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Solar-powered Pump Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Solar-powered Pump Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Solar-powered Pump Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Solar-powered Pump Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Solar-powered Pump Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Solar-powered Pump Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Solar-powered Pump Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Solar-powered Pump by Country

5.1 North America Solar-powered Pump Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Solar-powered Pump Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Solar-powered Pump Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Solar-powered Pump Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Solar-powered Pump Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Solar-powered Pump Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Solar-powered Pump by Country

6.1 Europe Solar-powered Pump Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Solar-powered Pump Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Solar-powered Pump Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Solar-powered Pump Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Solar-powered Pump Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Solar-powered Pump Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Solar-powered Pump by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Solar-powered Pump Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Solar-powered Pump Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Solar-powered Pump Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Solar-powered Pump Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Solar-powered Pump Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Solar-powered Pump Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Solar-powered Pump by Country

8.1 Latin America Solar-powered Pump Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Solar-powered Pump Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Solar-powered Pump Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Solar-powered Pump Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Solar-powered Pump Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Solar-powered Pump Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Solar-powered Pump by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Solar-powered Pump Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Solar-powered Pump Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Solar-powered Pump Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Solar-powered Pump Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Solar-powered Pump Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Solar-powered Pump Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Solar-powered Pump Business

10.1 Solar Power & Pump

10.1.1 Solar Power & Pump Corporation Information

10.1.2 Solar Power & Pump Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Solar Power & Pump Solar-powered Pump Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Solar Power & Pump Solar-powered Pump Products Offered

10.1.5 Solar Power & Pump Recent Development

10.2 Tata Power Solar

10.2.1 Tata Power Solar Corporation Information

10.2.2 Tata Power Solar Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Tata Power Solar Solar-powered Pump Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Solar Power & Pump Solar-powered Pump Products Offered

10.2.5 Tata Power Solar Recent Development

10.3 Grundfos

10.3.1 Grundfos Corporation Information

10.3.2 Grundfos Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Grundfos Solar-powered Pump Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Grundfos Solar-powered Pump Products Offered

10.3.5 Grundfos Recent Development

10.4 JISL

10.4.1 JISL Corporation Information

10.4.2 JISL Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 JISL Solar-powered Pump Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 JISL Solar-powered Pump Products Offered

10.4.5 JISL Recent Development

10.5 CRI Group

10.5.1 CRI Group Corporation Information

10.5.2 CRI Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 CRI Group Solar-powered Pump Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 CRI Group Solar-powered Pump Products Offered

10.5.5 CRI Group Recent Development

10.6 Lorentz

10.6.1 Lorentz Corporation Information

10.6.2 Lorentz Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Lorentz Solar-powered Pump Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Lorentz Solar-powered Pump Products Offered

10.6.5 Lorentz Recent Development

10.7 Shakti Pumps

10.7.1 Shakti Pumps Corporation Information

10.7.2 Shakti Pumps Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Shakti Pumps Solar-powered Pump Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Shakti Pumps Solar-powered Pump Products Offered

10.7.5 Shakti Pumps Recent Development

10.8 Symtech Solar

10.8.1 Symtech Solar Corporation Information

10.8.2 Symtech Solar Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Symtech Solar Solar-powered Pump Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Symtech Solar Solar-powered Pump Products Offered

10.8.5 Symtech Solar Recent Development

10.9 Dankoff Solar

10.9.1 Dankoff Solar Corporation Information

10.9.2 Dankoff Solar Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Dankoff Solar Solar-powered Pump Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Dankoff Solar Solar-powered Pump Products Offered

10.9.5 Dankoff Solar Recent Development

10.10 Greenmax

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Solar-powered Pump Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Greenmax Solar-powered Pump Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Greenmax Recent Development

10.11 JNTech

10.11.1 JNTech Corporation Information

10.11.2 JNTech Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 JNTech Solar-powered Pump Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 JNTech Solar-powered Pump Products Offered

10.11.5 JNTech Recent Development

10.12 ADA

10.12.1 ADA Corporation Information

10.12.2 ADA Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 ADA Solar-powered Pump Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 ADA Solar-powered Pump Products Offered

10.12.5 ADA Recent Development

10.13 Hanergy

10.13.1 Hanergy Corporation Information

10.13.2 Hanergy Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Hanergy Solar-powered Pump Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Hanergy Solar-powered Pump Products Offered

10.13.5 Hanergy Recent Development

10.14 MNE

10.14.1 MNE Corporation Information

10.14.2 MNE Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 MNE Solar-powered Pump Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 MNE Solar-powered Pump Products Offered

10.14.5 MNE Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Solar-powered Pump Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Solar-powered Pump Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Solar-powered Pump Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Solar-powered Pump Distributors

12.3 Solar-powered Pump Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

