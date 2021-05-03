Global DC Circuit Breaker Market 2021 Regional Analysis – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific & ROW

The DC Circuit Breaker market is projected to grow at CAGR XX% from 2021 to 2026. This growth is because growth in electrical network infrastructure, increasing investments in the transmission & distribution infrastructure, increasing demand for reliable and secure power supply, and increasing investments in renewable power generation.

Asia pacific is the largest market while North America is the second most lucrative market for DC circuit breakers, as the replacement and refurbishment of the existing infrastructure is the major requirement in the local market. Renewed focus on renewable sources of energy is being developed in countries such as India and China. Countries such as China and India are heavily investing in electrification projects, moderation & up gradation of existing electric networks to meet the growing demand for electricity.

The medium voltage segment is expected to hold the largest market share owing to the increasing electrical infrastructure development, increasing investments in renewable integration projects, demand for efficient, and stable power supply. The solid-state segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate because increasing investments in transmission & distribution, especially in the Asia Pacific region, are expected to drive the solid-state DC circuit breaker market.

Key Market Players are ABB (Switzerland), Siemens (Germany), Eaton (Ireland), Toshiba (Japan), Larsen & Toubro (India), Mitsubishi (Japan), Powell (US), Rockwell Automation (US), Fuji Electric (Japan), CG Power (India), ENTEC Electric & Electronic (South Korea), and BRUSH Group (UK).

DC Circuit Breaker Market, By Voltage

Medium Voltage

High Voltage

DC Circuit Breaker Market, By Type

Solid-State

Hybrid

DC Circuit Breaker Market, By Insulation

Vacuum

Gas

DC Circuit Breaker Market, By End-User

Transmission and Distribution Utilities

Power Generation

Renewables

Railways

DC Circuit Breaker Market, By Region

North America

U.S

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Russia

Germany

France

Italy

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

South Korea

Rest of APAC

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

