Global Digital Substation Market Rising Industry Forecast Covering Growth and Developments Till 2027

Whipsmart market research has added a new research report “Digital Substation Market” to its research database. The digital substation market is expected to grow at a CAGR XX% during the forecast period 2021-2026.

The major drivers for the market include increasing infrastructure development in smart cities, rise in power demand with space availability, increasing demand for replacing traditional substation infrastructure, and improved safety and reduced maintenance costs.

The voltage segment in the 220–550 kV range is estimated to hold the largest share. The digital substation market for 220–550 kV is expected to grow at the highest CAGR due to its increasing demand from the power utility sector as well as large industrial customers. Several companies such as Larsen & Toubro (India) are awarded a power and distribution contract to build a 220 kV substation in the Middle East for the utility application. The digital substation market for the transmission substation is expected to grow at the highest rate. The digital substations installed with IEC 61850 compliance are capable of sustaining more bulk power movements and have a longer lifespan. Therefore, investor-owned utilities are spending more on upgrading the transmission substation infrastructure. Hence, the transmission digital substation is expected to grow at a faster CAGR during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific (APAC) held the largest share of the digital substation market. The market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as building renewables with an energy capacity of 175 GW by 2022 and various initiatives taken by Government of India to improve its power and energy sector to ensure clean energy generation are expected to drive the growth of the market in APAC. The market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2023. Key market players include ABB Group (Switzerland), Siemens (Germany), General Electric (US), Cisco Systems (US), Schneider Electric (France), Honeywell International (US), Emerson Electric (US), Larsen & Toubro (India), Eaton Corporation (Ireland), and NR Electric (China).

