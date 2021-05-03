2026 Global Gas Separation Membranes Market Forecasts Report by Whipsmartmi

The market size of gas separation membranes is estimated to grow at moderate growth rate during the forecast period. The growing demand for biogas in the emerging countries and cost-effectiveness of membrane separation has led to growth in the market during the forecast period. However, stringent regulations on the plasticization of polymeric membranes act as a major restraint for the market growth. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (US), Air Liquide Advanced Separations (France), Ube Industries Ltd. (Japan), Honeywell UOP (US), Fujifilm Manufacturing Europe B.V. (Netherlands), Schlumberger Ltd. (US), DIC Corporation (Japan), Parker Hannifin Corporation (US), Membrane Technology and Research, Inc. (US), and Generon IGS, Inc. (US) are some of the major players in the Gas Separation Membranes Market.

APAC is projected to dominate the gas separation membranes market during the forecast period. Demand for carbon dioxide removal application in developing countries such as China and India is leading the growth of gas separation membranes in the region. Continuous innovation and development, making APAC an industrial hub has led to industry consolidations, which is further expected to fuel the growth of the market in the region.

Nitrogen generation & oxygen enrichment, hydrogen recovery, carbon dioxide removal, vapor/gas separation, vapor/vapor separation, and air dehydration, are the major applications for gas separation membranes market. The carbon dioxide removal segment was estimated to lead the market in 2018, whereas, vapor/vapor separation is projected to be the fastest-growing application for gas separation membranes during the forecast period. The polyimide & polyaramide is projected to be the largest as well as the fastest-growing gas separation membrane material driving due to its excellent properties such as selectivity & permeability, high chemical & thermal stability, mechanical strength, and good film forming.

Gas Separation Membranes Market, By Material Type

Polyimide & polyaramide

Polysulfone

Cellulose acetate

Others

Gas Separation Membranes Market, By Module Type

Hollow fiber

Spiral wound

Plate and frame

Others

Gas Separation Membranes Market, By Application

Nitrogen generation & oxygen enrichment

Hydrogen recovery

Carbon dioxide removal

Vapor/gas separation

Vapor/vapor separation

Air dehydration

Others

Gas Separation Membranes Market, By Region

Asia Pacific

China

Southeast Asia

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

North America

US

Mexico

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

Russia

Netherlands

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Key Questions Addressed by the Report

Are there any upcoming hot bets for the gas separation membranes market?

How are the market dynamics for the different applications of gas separation membranes?

What are the upcoming opportunities for the different types of gas separation membranes in emerging economies?

What are the significant trends that are influencing the gas separation membranes market?

Who are the major manufacturers of gas separation membranes?

What are the factors governing the gas separation membranes market in each region?

