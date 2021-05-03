Avalanche Airbags Market is Booming Worldwide by Top Emerging Key Players: ABS Protection GmbH, Black Diamond Equipment Ltd.

Global sales of avalanche airbags are likely to total 132,400 units by the end of 2018, up from 129,273 units in 2017. This will represent a market valuation in the excess of US$ 80 million, according to a research study by Fact.MR.

Gains will be driven by growing participation in skiing and snowboarding as recreational activities. Focus on safety measures and mainstream media coverage of avalanche mishaps is also driving adoption. According to Colorado Avalanche Information Center, 925 avalanche fatalities have been recorded in the US since 1950. In Europe, Austria has seen avalanche related fatalities toll rise to 37.

Competitive Landscape

The report on avalanche airbags market covers detailed portfolio of key participants involved in the manufacturing of avalanche airbags. The competitive landscape section of the avalanche airbags market report covers key aspects such as SWOT analysis, avalanche airbags product portfolio assessment, developments and key strategies. Companies such as ABS Protection GmbH, Black Diamond Equipment Ltd., and Arc’tyrex have been profiled in the report.

Companies in the avalanche airbags market are largely focusing on new product developments in a bid to enhance user convenience, experience and safety. For instance, Snowpulse has introduced new Highmark avalanche airbags that are incorporated with Snowpulse 3.0 deployment system. These avalanche airbags use both RAS (Removable Airbag System) and PAS (Protection Airbags System).

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

