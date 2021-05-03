Allergy Diagnostics Market to Record an Exponential CAGR by 2031

Worldwide prevalence of allergic ailments continues to rise, with growing sensitization rates to common allergens, particularly among children. In the U.S. alone, allergies are sixth-leading cause of chronic diseases, with an annual allergy healthcare cost of over US$ 18 billion, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). A recent study of Fact.MR foresees allergy care market to continue on its steady trajectory, to exceed revenues worth US$ 5,500 Mn in 2018.

The allergy care market is expected to remain consolidated among Tier 1 players, who currently account for approximately 75% share. While these players are focusing on expansion in manufacturing facilities and strategic alliances with regional distributors, small and mid-sized players are eyeing partnerships with local players and strengthening their regional presence.

Allergy Care Market – Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape in the research report of allergy care market sheds light on the key players having a stronghold in the allergy care market space.

Johnson & Johnson Inc., a leading player in the allergy care market, announced a binding offer from Fortive to acquire advanced sterilization products in 2018. This is a strategic move by J&J in order to streamline its portfolio post review of its over-the-counter drugs. Sanofi-Aventis U.S. LLC, a prominent player in the allergy care market, completed the acquisition of Bioverativ for $11.6 billion in 2018. This acquisition is aimed at expansion of the company in specialty care and solidification of its leadership for treatment of rare diseases.

Bayer AG, a key player in the allergy care market, completed acquisition of consumer care business of the U.S. pharmaceuticals group Merck & Co., Inc., Whitehouse Station, New Jersey in 2014. This acquisition represents a milestone for Bayer for prosperous diversification of its product portfolio.

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

Fact.MR’s study also offers an accurate forecast of the allergy care market for the period between 2018 and 2027. The study foresees the allergy care market to record an average CAGR of over 4% through 2027.

