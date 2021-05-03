Global Floating Production Storage and Offloading Market Rising Industry Forecast Covering Growth and Developments Till 2027

Whipsmart market research has added a new research report “Global Floating Production Storage and Offloading Market” to its research database. This market is projected to grow up to USD xx billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of xx% during the forecasting period 2021-2027.

Browse a complete report @ https://whipsmartmi.com/Report/Floating-Production-Storage-and-Offloading-Market

The high demand for FPSO in countries like Brazil and Mexico is driving the market forward. Furthermore, the floating production storage and offloading market is expected to be powered by increased focus on offshore exploration and production activities, as well as increasing exploration in deep- and ultra-deepwater. The transformed segment is expected to take the largest share of the market. Converted FPSOs are floating processing, storage, and offloading vessels that are created by modifying an existing transportation vessel, usually a crude oil shuttle tanker. Converting a tanker to an FPSO takes a few months. During the forecast era, the self-propelled segment is expected to rise at the fastest pace. Since it can travel without external propulsion and has lower transportation costs than towed FPSOs, the self-propelled floating output storage and offloading segment is gaining popularity. During the forecast period, the double hull segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the floating output storage and offloading market by hull form. Double-hulled FPSOs have two or more outer watertight layers that cover the entire vessel’s structure and shield it from underwater contamination and water ingress. During the forecast period, the shallow water segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the floating output storage and offloading market in terms of consumption. In shallow water, FPSOs are used for oil and gas exploration and development in depths of less than 500 metres. Since the cost of exploration and development in shallow water is lower than in deep and ultra-deep water, demand for floating production storage and offloading is expected to grow. During the forecast era, the Americas are predicted to be the largest market. Increased investments to support energy infrastructure development, as well as increasing demand for offshore oil and gas output in countries like Mexico and Brazil, are expected to propel the floating production storage and offloading market forward.

Key Market Players in the global floating production storage and offloading market includes Bumi Armada, SBM Offshore, Bluewater Energy Services, Teekay, Shell, BP, Exxonmobil, Petrobras, Total, Chevron, MODEC, BW Offshore.

Request a free Sample of report with TOC @ https://whipsmartmi.com/sample/ep0298/Floating-Production-Storage-and-Offloading-Market

The Floating Production Storage and Offloading Market report has been categorized as below

By Propulsion

Self-Propelled

Towed

By Hull Type

Single Hull

Double Hull

By Usage

Shallow Water

Deepwater

Ultra-Deepwater

By Type

New-Build

Converted

By Region

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Questions Addressed by the Report

New products/service competitor are exploring?

Key players in the market and how intense is the competition?

What are the upcoming industry trends that manufacturers are focusing on in the future updates?

For each segment, what are the significant opportunities in the market?

What are the key growth strategies adopted by major market players in the market?

What are the key success strategies adopted by major competitors in the market?

About Whipsmartmi:

Whipsmart MI provides fact-based consulting services to B2B and B2C market to help our clients to achieve incremental and transformational growth competing in their niche market. We facilitate their growth journey through an environment that is dominated by accelerating change, constant evolution of new business models, disruptive trends and technologies in their respective industry.

The Whipsmart Market bytes platform is created specifically for B2B and B2C players with consideration of the market knowledge and interest. With over 4,000 titles to choose from diverse industries, the coverage is comprehensive and the data is updated every quarter. Whipsmart uses comples AI based algorithms to gather economic intelligence from different agencies across the globe, combines them with primary information sources and builds projections that are accurate and dependable. With multiple download options and the flexibility to source almost any kind of intelligence on demand as per market interest.

Contact Info:

Name: Neeraj

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://whipsmartmi.com/

Press Release: https://whipsmartmi.com/pressrelease

Blog: https://whipsmartmi.com/blogs

Phone: +1 5102005090