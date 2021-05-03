Global Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Market Research Report for 2020

According to this study, over the next five years the Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) market will register a 4.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 45760 million by 2025, from $ 39040 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Smart Home ICs
Standard Power ICs
Mobile Digital ICs
Industrial Driver ICs
Others
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Adapter and Charger
Consumer Electronics
LED Lighting
Vehicle Electronics
Industry
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Texas Instruments
Dialog Semiconductor
Qualcomm
STMicroelectronics
ON Semi
Analog Devices
Toshiba
Infineon
Maxim Integrated
NXP
Cypress Semiconductor
Silergy
Power Integrations
Renesas
Microchip
MediaTek Inc.
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor
ROHM
Skyworks
On-Bright Electronics
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
….. continued
