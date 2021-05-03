Global Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Market Research Report for 2020

According to this study, over the next five years the Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) market will register a 4.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 45760 million by 2025, from $ 39040 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Smart Home ICs

Standard Power ICs

Mobile Digital ICs

Industrial Driver ICs

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Adapter and Charger

Consumer Electronics

LED Lighting

Vehicle Electronics

Industry

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Texas Instruments

Dialog Semiconductor

Qualcomm

STMicroelectronics

ON Semi

Analog Devices

Toshiba

Infineon

Maxim Integrated

NXP

Cypress Semiconductor

Silergy

Power Integrations

Renesas

Microchip

MediaTek Inc.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

ROHM

Skyworks

On-Bright Electronics

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

….. continued

