Global Battery Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

According to this study, over the next five years the Battery market will register a 3.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 109560 million by 2025, from $ 94230 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Battery business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Battery market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Battery value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Lead Acid

Lithium Ion & Nickel Metal Hydride

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Home Use

Commercial Use

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Johnson Controls

ATL

LG Chem

SAMSUNG

GS Yuasa

Panasonic

East Penn

Exide

BYD

EnerSys

GP Batteries

AtlasBX

Furukawa Battery

Duracell

Tianjin Lishen

BAK

Maxell

SONY

Energizer

C&D Technologies

FUJIFILM

Zhongyin (Ningbo) Battery

Nanfu Battery

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Battery consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Battery market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Battery manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Battery with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Battery submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Battery Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Battery Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Battery Segment by Type

2.2.1 Lead Acid

2.2.2 Lithium Ion & Nickel Metal Hydride

2.3 Battery Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Battery Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Battery Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Battery Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Battery Segment by Application

2.4.1 Home Use

2.4.2 Commercial Use

2.5 Battery Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Battery Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Battery Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Battery Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Battery by Company

3.1 Global Battery Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Battery Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Battery Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Battery Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Battery Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Battery Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Battery Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Battery Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Battery Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Battery Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Battery by Regions

4.1 Battery by Regions

4.2 Americas Battery Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Battery Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Battery Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Battery Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Battery Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Battery Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Battery Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Battery Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Battery Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Battery Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Battery Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Battery Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Battery Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Battery Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

…continued

