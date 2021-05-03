Global Textile Dyes Market 2021 Developments, Technologies, Opportunities, Restraints, and Challenges

Whipsmartmi.com offers “Global Textile Dyes Market” from its research database. The report is spread across 150 pages and could be browsed @ https://whipsmartmi.com/Report/Textile-Dyes-Market

Textile dyes are expected to fuel the industry’s growth in the near future. Viscose, also known as regenerated fibre, is expected to expand at the fastest rate. Cellulose is turned into a liquid compound that is pressed through tiny holes in spinnerets. They are then converted back to cellulose and used as fibre. The demand for viscose fibre in the Textile Dyes industry is motivated by its resemblance to cotton and its ability to imitate silk. During the forecast period, the reactive dyeing process is expected to be the fastest growing segment. Because of the covalent bond between the dyestuff and the cellulose fibre molecules, it is the most compatible material for cellulose fibres. Cotton, rayon, and some nylons are common fibre types for this type of dye. The overall market for reactive dyeing is expected to be driven by high environmental performance, low cost, and improved technical properties such as a wide range of colour compatibility and good wash-fastness. Due to a diverse range of economies with rapid economic growth across multiple industries, APAC is expected to be the largest and fastest-growing region for textile dyes industry. Textile manufacturers are shifting their production base to APAC due to economic contraction and market saturation in Europe and North America. China is one of the region’s largest producers and consumers of textile dyes. The robust economies of countries like China and India are drawing new investment in APAC.

The Huntsman Corporation, Huntsman Corporation, Kiri Industries Ltd, Atul Ltd, LANXESS AG, hejiang Longsheng Group Co., Ltd, Zhejiang Runtu Co., Ltd, Jihua Group, Archroma Management LLC, Colorant Limited, JAY Chemical Industries Limited, Jiangsu Yabang Dyestuff Co.,Ltd, Shanghai Anoky Group Co., Ltd, Shandong Qing Shun Chemical Co., Ltd, Jiangsu Zhijiang Chemical Co., Ltd, Eksoy Kimya Sanayi Ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi.

The Textile Dyes Market report has been categorized as below

By Pigment Type

Organic Pigments

Azo Pigments

High Performance Pigments

Phthalocyanine Pigments

Others

Inorganic Pigments

Titanium dioxide

Iron Oxide

Carbon Black

Others

By Dye Type

Direct

Reactive

Vat

Basic

Acid

Disperse

Others

By Fiber Type

Wool

Nylon

Cotton

Viscose

Polyester

Acrylic

Others

By Region

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Questions Addressed by the Report

New products/service competitor are exploring?

Key players in the market and how intense is the competition?

What are the upcoming industry trends that manufacturers are focusing on in the future updates?

For each segment, what are the significant opportunities in the market?

What are the key growth strategies adopted by major market players in the market?

What are the key success strategies adopted by major competitors in the market?

