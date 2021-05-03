Global Compound Semiconductor Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

According to this study, over the next five years the Compound Semiconductor market will register a 6.1%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 1176.9 million by 2025, from $ 928 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Compound Semiconductor business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Compound Semiconductor market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Compound Semiconductor, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Compound Semiconductor market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Compound Semiconductor companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Gallium Arsenide (GaAs)

Gallium Nitride (GaN)

Silicon Carbide (SiC)

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Electronic Components

Photonic Device

Optoelectronic Devices

Integrated Circuit

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

IQE PLC

JX Nippon Mining & Metals

Sumitomo Electric Industries

Mitsubishi Chemical

San’an Optoelectronics

SCIOCS

DOWA

DowDuPont

Freiberger

Shin-Etsu Chemical

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Compound Semiconductor consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Compound Semiconductor market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Compound Semiconductor manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Compound Semiconductor with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Compound Semiconductor submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Compound Semiconductor Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Compound Semiconductor Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Compound Semiconductor Segment by Type

2.2.1 Gallium Arsenide (GaAs)

2.2.2 Gallium Nitride (GaN)

2.2.3 Silicon Carbide (SiC)

2.2.4 Others

2.3 Compound Semiconductor Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Compound Semiconductor Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Compound Semiconductor Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Compound Semiconductor Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Compound Semiconductor Segment by Application

2.4.1 Electronic Components

2.4.2 Photonic Device

2.4.3 Optoelectronic Devices

2.4.4 Integrated Circuit

2.5 Compound Semiconductor Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Compound Semiconductor Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Compound Semiconductor Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Compound Semiconductor Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Compound Semiconductor by Company

3.1 Global Compound Semiconductor Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Compound Semiconductor Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Compound Semiconductor Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Compound Semiconductor Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Compound Semiconductor Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Compound Semiconductor Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Compound Semiconductor Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Compound Semiconductor Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Compound Semiconductor Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Compound Semiconductor Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Compound Semiconductor by Regions

4.1 Compound Semiconductor by Regions

4.2 Americas Compound Semiconductor Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Compound Semiconductor Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Compound Semiconductor Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Compound Semiconductor Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Compound Semiconductor Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Compound Semiconductor Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Compound Semiconductor Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Compound Semiconductor Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Compound Semiconductor Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Compound Semiconductor Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Compound Semiconductor Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Compound Semiconductor Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Compound Semiconductor Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Compound Semiconductor Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Compound Semiconductor by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Compound Semiconductor Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Compound Semiconductor Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Compound Semiconductor Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Compound Semiconductor Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Compound Semiconductor by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Compound Semiconductor Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Compound Semiconductor Value by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Compound Semiconductor Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Compound Semiconductor Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Compound Semiconductor Distributors

10.3 Compound Semiconductor Customer

11 Global Compound Semiconductor Market Forecast

11.1 Global Compound Semiconductor Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)

11.2 Global Compound Semiconductor Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global Compound Semiconductor Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.2 Global Compound Semiconductor Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast

11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast

11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

11.3.1 United States Market Forecast

11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

11.4.1 China Market Forecast

11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

11.4.5 India Market Forecast

11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

11.5.2 France Market Forecast

11.5.3 UK Market Forecast

11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

11.7 Global Compound Semiconductor Forecast by Type

11.8 Global Compound Semiconductor Forecast by Application

…continued

