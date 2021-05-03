Frozen Tilapia Fillets Market to Surge at a Robust Pace in Terms of Revenue Over 2031

With increase in awareness regarding the advantages of fresh water fish, more consumers have been getting inclined toward the same since the past decade. Fresh water fish such as tilapia do not absorb salt from the water, and tend to have higher amounts of monounsaturated fatty acids, polyunsaturated fatty acids, and calcium. Tilapia, being a fresh water fish, contains high nutritional value, which improves health of the heart, bones, and brain, while also helping in weight management.

According to the “Annual Fisheries of the United States Report” released by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) in 2016, Americans increased their seafood consumption to 15.5 pounds of fish and shellfish per person in 2015, up nearly a pound from the previous year, making it the biggest leap in seafood consumption in 20 years. According to a report published by the European Market Observatory for Fisheries and Aquaculture Products (EUMOFA) in 2018, consumption of fish in the EU increased for nearly all of the main commercial species, reaching a value of 2,433 kg per capita, which was 3% more than in 2015.

With surge in demand for protein sources from fish, the tilapia market is set to flourish over the coming years. The latest report by Fact.MR provides a holistic overview of the global tilapia market, along with its growth, restraints, and new trends for the forecast period of 2021 to 2031.

Global Tilapia Market: Segmentation

For clearer understanding of the Tilapia Market, analysts have segmented the market. The segmentation has been done on the basis of application, technology, and users. Each segment has been further explained with the help of graphs figures. This breakdown of the market gives the readers an objective view of the global Tilapia Market, which is essential to make sound investments.

A market research study is incomplete without regional analysis, and we are well aware of it. That is why, the report includes a comprehensive and all-inclusive study that solely concentrates on the geographical growth of the global Tilapia Market. The study also includes accurate estimations about market growth at the global, regional, and country levels. It empowers you to understand why some regional markets are flourishing while others are seeing a decline in growth. It also allows you to focus on geographies that hold the potential to create lucrative prospects in the near future.

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

Competitive Landscape

The global tilapia market offers a highly competitive environment to its key players. In order to sail through the strong competition, key market players are focusing on launching a wide variety of quality products.

For instance,

North Atlantic Fish Co., Inc. launched its new range of tilapia products, such as North Atlantic Frozen Tilapia Fillets, North Atlantic Frozen Whole Tilapia, and others, with special focus on sustainability, in 2020.

Hainan Xiangtai Fishery Co., Ltd. launched its new range of products, such as Gutted and Scaled Tilapia, Whole Round Tilapia, Tilapia Fillet, and others, in 2020.

Some of the key players operating in the tilapia market space are-

Baiyang Aquatic Group

Blue Ridge Aquaculture, Inc.

Guangdong Gourmet Aquatic Products Co. Ltd.

Ananda Aqua Exports Private Limited

Hainan Xiangtai Fishery Co., Ltd.

Beihai Evergreen Aquatic Product Science & Technology Co. Ltd.

Regal Springs Tilapia

Mazzetta Company, LLC.

North Atlantic Fish Co., Inc.

Netuno Internacional S/A

