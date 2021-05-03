Paintball Equipment Market is expected to cross US$ 170 Mn by 2028

Paintball equipment market will continue to witness a slackened growth through 2028, according to a new Fact.MR study. Growth of the paintball equipment market continues to remain sustained by factors such as rising participation rate in recreational sports and popularity of paintball among Millennials. Inclination of individuals toward indoor role-playing games (RPG) has raised enthusiasm in confrontational sporting activities, which will further uphold sales of paintball equipment in the forthcoming years.

Sales of paintball equipment though the direct-to-customer channel are estimated to be on an upswing in the coming years, accounting for a larger share in the paintball equipment market. According to the report, the sales of paintball equipment through direct-to-customer channel are expected to cross US$ 170 Mn by 2028.

Competitive Landscape

This section of the paintball equipment market report provides a comprehensive analysis of the key market players operating in the global landscape. Few of the profiled market player in the paintball equipment market include G.I.Sportz, Dye Precision Inc., Planet Eclipse Ltd., Valken Inc., Virtue Paintball LLC, Arrow Precision Ltd., Gelkaps Sports Pvt. Ltd., GOG Paintball SA, and HK Army.

Market strategies such as mergers and acquisition adopted by the market players in the paintball equipment market are offered in this section. For instance, G.I.Sportz carried out three major acquisitions in the past – Procaps (2010), Tipmann (2012) and KEE (2015) and have established its recognition as a top player in the paintball equipment brand.

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

The Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Sales of paintball equipment are likely to remain concentrated in the developed regions of North America and Europe. North America is expected to showcase higher market attractiveness for paintball equipment owing to a higher participation rate. For instance, according to SFIA (Sports and Fitness Industry Association), participation of people in paintball activity from United States alone was 3,707,000 in 2016 and is expected to increase in the coming years. Moreover, macroeconomic aspects such as higher GDP per capita of the region is expected to support the growth of the paintball equipment market in North America.

The paintball equipment market is also influenced by growing events and championships worldwide, for instance associations such as EPBF (European Paintball Federation) are promoting the sport across European countries by conducting world championships hosted in European countries. This is likely to augment sales of paintball equipment, in turn providing potential growth avenues for paintball equipment manufacturers in the forthcoming years.

