Global Strain Gauges Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

According to this study, over the next five years the Strain Gauges market will register a 4.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 208.7 million by 2025, from $ 175.9 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Strain Gauges business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Strain Gauges market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Strain Gauges value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Stress Analysis Type

Transducer Type

Other (for Special Applications)

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Electronics and Measurement

Construction

Industrial

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

VPG

TML

HBM

Yiling

HYCSYQ

Zemic

LCT

NMB

Omega

KYOWA

BCM

Hualanhai

Piezo-Metrics

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Strain Gauges consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Strain Gauges market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Strain Gauges manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Strain Gauges with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Strain Gauges submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Strain Gauges Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Strain Gauges Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Strain Gauges Segment by Type

2.2.1 Stress Analysis Type

2.2.2 Transducer Type

2.2.3 Other (for Special Applications)

2.3 Strain Gauges Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Strain Gauges Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Strain Gauges Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Strain Gauges Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Strain Gauges Segment by Application

2.4.1 Electronics and Measurement

2.4.2 Construction

2.4.3 Industrial

2.4.4 Other

2.5 Strain Gauges Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Strain Gauges Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Strain Gauges Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Strain Gauges Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Strain Gauges by Company

3.1 Global Strain Gauges Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Strain Gauges Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Strain Gauges Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Strain Gauges Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Strain Gauges Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Strain Gauges Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Strain Gauges Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Strain Gauges Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Strain Gauges Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Strain Gauges Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Strain Gauges by Regions

4.1 Strain Gauges by Regions

4.2 Americas Strain Gauges Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Strain Gauges Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Strain Gauges Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Strain Gauges Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Strain Gauges Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Strain Gauges Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Strain Gauges Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Strain Gauges Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Strain Gauges Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Strain Gauges Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Strain Gauges Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Strain Gauges Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Strain Gauges Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Strain Gauges Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Strain Gauges by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Strain Gauges Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Strain Gauges Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Strain Gauges Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Strain Gauges Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Strain Gauges by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Strain Gauges Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Strain Gauges Value by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Strain Gauges Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Strain Gauges Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Strain Gauges Distributors

10.3 Strain Gauges Customer

11 Global Strain Gauges Market Forecast

11.1 Global Strain Gauges Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)

11.2 Global Strain Gauges Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global Strain Gauges Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.2 Global Strain Gauges Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast

11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast

11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

11.3.1 United States Market Forecast

11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

11.4.1 China Market Forecast

11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

11.4.5 India Market Forecast

11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

11.5.2 France Market Forecast

11.5.3 UK Market Forecast

11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

11.7 Global Strain Gauges Forecast by Type

11.8 Global Strain Gauges Forecast by Application

…continued

